WATCH: Devin White drops Dak Prescott for clutch 3rd-down sack

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is coming up big against the Dallas Cowboys, and linebacker Devin White was the first member of the squad to get to the opposing quarterback this season.

White was the beneficiary of a perfectly timed blitz call from head coach Todd Bowles, dropping Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for a huge loss on a key third-down in the third quarter.

The Cowboys still have just three points in the game, and they’ve struggled all night on third down. White’s speed and athleticism has always been put to good use by Bowles when it comes to rushing the passer, and he got home yet again this time.p>

