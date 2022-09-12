Read full article on original website
Related
Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Penn State or Auburn in Week 3?
The time is nearly here for Penn State’s first trip into SEC country for the first time since 2010. It’s been a long time coming for Penn State, who visits Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Penn State is entering the game as a road favorite in unfamiliar territory. As long as they can weather the storm of what should be an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium early on and give the local fans no reason to start getting riled up in the second half, the Nittany Lions should be in good shape. Here is a look at our picks and quick thoughts on the game...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0