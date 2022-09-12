Alabama fans and former players expected dominance from the Crimson Tide against Texas. Coach Nick Saban and the Tide emerged with a win, but it was an ugly victory last week. The common theme in 2021 was ineffective play-calling from Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. Bryce Young became Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, but he did it despite the play-calling. The Tide did not have effective balance or creativity from O’Brien, yet it nearly won a College Football Playoff National Championship. Several times against the Longhorns commentators mentioned how O’Brien abandoned the run game. Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan had success, including an 81-yard touchdown run by McClellan. If one removed McClellan’s run and a couple plays from Young, Alabama had under 100 yards rushing. Fans and former players were frustrated that the Tide could not flex its muscles in the ground game.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO