Tuscaloosa, AL

Where Alabama commits play this week

Multiple Alabama football commits will be back in action this week, starting Friday. Here is a look at where they will play and who they are going up against. Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive Back / Mill Creek High School. When: Friday, Sept. 16. Where: Hoschton, GA.
Offensive woes continue in year two under Bill O’Brien in ugly win over Texas

Alabama fans and former players expected dominance from the Crimson Tide against Texas. Coach Nick Saban and the Tide emerged with a win, but it was an ugly victory last week. The common theme in 2021 was ineffective play-calling from Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. Bryce Young became Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, but he did it despite the play-calling. The Tide did not have effective balance or creativity from O’Brien, yet it nearly won a College Football Playoff National Championship. Several times against the Longhorns commentators mentioned how O’Brien abandoned the run game. Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan had success, including an 81-yard touchdown run by McClellan. If one removed McClellan’s run and a couple plays from Young, Alabama had under 100 yards rushing. Fans and former players were frustrated that the Tide could not flex its muscles in the ground game.
6-foot-5 James Clemens DE Nathan Jennings is on Alabama football’s radar

James Clemens’ (AL) junior defensive end, Nathan Jennings is on the radar of several D1 football programs, including Alabama. Jennings currently holds an offer from Southern Illinois, but he is receiving interest from Alabama, Louisville, Mississippi State and others. The junior is currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. James Clemens primarily lines Jennings up at defensive end.
