Alabama grandma signs ‘Rammer Jammer’ twirling baton at home after Tide beat Texas
Alabama football means a lot to many people. Whether they are facing good times or troubling times, some can always turn to the Crimson Tide for joy. According to DubMan on TikTok, he posted a video of his grandmother singing ‘Rammer Jammer’ after Alabama defeated Texas. His grandmother,...
Alabama DL Byron Young on Crimson Tide’s lack of defensive turnovers: “It bothers us.”
The “Ball Out” turnover belt is one of Alabama’s best forms of motivation. Players celebrate by grabbing the belt on the sideline after making a huge play. Alabama had several years under Nick Saban when the season started and ended with someone flashing the belt. After two...
Where Alabama commits play this week
Multiple Alabama football commits will be back in action this week, starting Friday. Here is a look at where they will play and who they are going up against. Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive Back / Mill Creek High School. When: Friday, Sept. 16. Where: Hoschton, GA.
ULM’s head coach Terry Bowden on a potential upset of Alabama: “Anything is possible.”
The tone of voice in Nick Saban’s and Terry Bowden’s opening thoughts is telling. Saban wants players clean mistakes, while Bowden credited his players for the win over Nicholls State. Bowden, 66, feels very comfortable about the place his team will be at this weekend. He is a...
‘Preparation’ has Alabama LB Jaylen Moody excelling this season
Rashaan Evans was the last elite-level inside linebacker for Alabama in the Nick Saban era, but Reuben Foster was the most recent to have a lasting impression on the Crimson Tide’s fan base. It has been a while since the Tide has had a true thumper at the position....
Offensive woes continue in year two under Bill O’Brien in ugly win over Texas
Alabama fans and former players expected dominance from the Crimson Tide against Texas. Coach Nick Saban and the Tide emerged with a win, but it was an ugly victory last week. The common theme in 2021 was ineffective play-calling from Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. Bryce Young became Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, but he did it despite the play-calling. The Tide did not have effective balance or creativity from O’Brien, yet it nearly won a College Football Playoff National Championship. Several times against the Longhorns commentators mentioned how O’Brien abandoned the run game. Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan had success, including an 81-yard touchdown run by McClellan. If one removed McClellan’s run and a couple plays from Young, Alabama had under 100 yards rushing. Fans and former players were frustrated that the Tide could not flex its muscles in the ground game.
6-foot-5 James Clemens DE Nathan Jennings is on Alabama football’s radar
James Clemens’ (AL) junior defensive end, Nathan Jennings is on the radar of several D1 football programs, including Alabama. Jennings currently holds an offer from Southern Illinois, but he is receiving interest from Alabama, Louisville, Mississippi State and others. The junior is currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. James Clemens primarily lines Jennings up at defensive end.
Danny Kannell says Alabama has had national championships ‘gift wrapped’ by officials
For years now Danny Kannell has been one of the largest critics of the SEC and Alabama. On Tuesday, he got into his latest spat with the Crimson Tide’s Barstool Sports social media account as the two debated the officiating from team’s 20-19 win over Texas. The game...
