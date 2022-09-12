ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Grading the Packers: Overall mark of C-minus

By JIM POLZIN jpolzin@madison.com
 4 days ago

Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Offense: D

The Packers wasted two prime scoring opportunities in the first half, with rookie wide receiver Christian Watson dropping what would have been a 75-yard touchdown and AJ Dillon getting stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Dillon and Aaron Jones were threats on the ground and in the passing game, though the latter needs more than eight touches and coach Matt LaFleur admitted as much after the game.

Defense: C-

The Packers’ game plan was to not let Justin Jefferson beat them. Oops. Jefferson finished with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns, though most of that damage came in the first half. Miscommunication in the secondary was an issue and that’s disappointing considering it’s a veteran group.

Special teams: B-

It was a pretty quiet performance in Rich Bisaccia’s debut as special teams coordinator. There weren’t any blatant mistakes, but the splash plays were missing as well. Green Bay may need to shore up some things on punt protection because the Vikings came close to Pat O’Donnell a couple times.

Coaching: D+

It’s hard to say if things would have been different if defensive coordinator Joe Barry would have chosen to stick Jaire Alexander, his best cover corner, on Jefferson. But anything would have worked better than the group-effort plan employed by Barry. This is two opening-day stinkers in a row for LaFleur, whose team came out flat just like it did last season against New Orleans.

Overall: C-

Some growing pains were expected, especially on offense. But getting humbled by a division rival is never fun. Time will tell if this was an aberration or if the Packers have been passed by the Vikings in the NFC North.

