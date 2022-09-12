ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

 4 days ago
ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV.

Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.

“17-Year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late this afternoon and has been reunited with her father,” the FBI said Sunday afternoon. “FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public in spreading her picture and for all the information & tips.”

Linek, who also goes by Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 6.

FBI agents said she was last seen leaving Hartsfield’s North Daily Parking with an unknown man at about 10 a.m.

According to WSB, agents said Linek was endangered and in need of medication. Assistant special agent in charge Christopher Macrae said Linek was clinically diagnosed with autism but fully functioning.

IN THIS ARTICLE
