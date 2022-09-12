Read full article on original website
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson
Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
The RACER Mailbag, September 14
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Inaugural USF Juniors Championship to be decided at COTA finale
Three races remain in the inaugural USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires season, and four drivers are in contention for a scholarship valued at over $221,000 to ensure graduation into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, the first official step on the Road to Indy, for 2023. The outcome of the title-chase will be decided during a triple-header event at Circuit of The Americas on September 17-18.
INSIGHT: Why in-season F1 testing is making a comeback
With the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix earlier this year, and the eventual decision from Formula 1 not to replace it with another race due to the logistical challenges that was going to present, there’s suddenly a very welcome two-week break between races for those working in the sport.
Kyle Busch to drive No. 8 car for RCR in 2023
After 15 years, 56 wins, and two NASCAR Cup series championships, Kyle Busch made it official on Tuesday morning that he will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing after this season. The announcement came as Busch confirmed his next team will be Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet and work with crew chief Randall Burnett.
NASCAR 2023 schedules set
All three NASCAR national series schedules for the 2023 season will be released this afternoon, but RACER has obtained and reviewed copies of each. There are no additional surprises to the Cup Series calendar after the previously announced Chicago street course and North Wilkesboro All-Star Race. The Cup Series schedule...
RCR to expand to three cars in 2023, Reddick remains
Richard Childress Racing will have three NASCAR Cup Series entered in races next season with the addition of Kyle Busch to his lineup. Team owner Richard Childress said on Tuesday morning during the announcement of Busch’s signing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that his organization will have three charters next season. But Childress said he was “not ready” to discuss the third charter.
OPINION: How IMSA’s DPi era made sports car racing better
Find a picture of a first-generation Daytona Prototype, circa 2003-07, from what was then called the Grand Am Rolex Sports Car Series. Now put it alongside a picture of a current IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Daytona Prototype international (DPi) competitor — or even better, one of next year’s LMDh prototypes out testing for what promises to be a banner 2023 season for sports car racing around the world.
Andersen Promotions partners with Skip Barber Racing School
Andersen Promotions has announced a three-year partnership which will see the renowned Skip Barber Racing School become the Official Racing School of USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires, the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires next year. The new partnership will extend...
Majeski claims Championship 4 Truck Series berth with Bristol win
Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.”. In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski’s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12...
Ford reveals Mustang GT3 and GT4
Ford teased the GT3 and GT4 versions of the seventh generation Mustang as it revealed several iterations of the new Mustang road car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday — and promised a return to Le Mans. It was announced officially just before the...
Monza felt like an audition - de Vries
Nyck de Vries admits his Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix felt like an audition to try and earn a permanent seat in 2023. The Dutchman was called up as a last-minute replacement for Alex Albon after the Williams driver was hospitalized with appendicitis, and duly reached Q2 before finishing ninth in Sunday’s race at Monza. With seats still available for next season at Alpine, Haas and Williams — as Alfa Romeo is set to announce it is continuing with Zhou Guanyu — de Vries says he felt like he was able to provide an example of his potential to those who have vacancies.
SPEED SPORT to join EPARTRADE and RACER for 3rd annual Race Industry Week
SPEED SPORT will team up with EPARTRADE and RACER in presenting the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week webinar series, which will take place between November 28 and December 2, 2022. Speakers over the last two years have included race industry leaders like Michael Andretti, Ross Brawn, Zak Brown, Chip Ganassi,...
NBC tops its IndyCar viewership records in 2022
NBC Sports’ 2022 coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series delivered the most-watched IndyCar season since 2016 and was the group’s most-watched season on record, NBC reports, having improving on last year’s totals by 5 percent. The 2022 season averaged a Total Audience Delivery (including streaming viewers) of...
IndyCar set to return to Texas
Negotiations between the NTT IndyCar Series and Speedway Motorsports Inc. have produced a new contract for the open-wheel series to return to Texas Motor Speedway. According to TMS, it’s “proud to once again host the NTT IndyCar Series in 2023. The April 2 race, the first in a multi-year partnership with IndyCar, will be the 27th consecutive year, and 36th race overall.”
Herta could join Alpine F1 test next week
Colton Herta could join Alpine for a test at the Hungaroring next week to gain further Formula 1 experience while the team evaluates potential candidates for a 2023 race seat. Alpine has a test with its 2021 car planned in Budapest that was originally scheduled to include more running for reserve driver Oscar Piastri, but his impending departure to McLaren means the team can use the track time to look at other options. Alpine academy driver Jack Doohan is one who will get another run in the A521 — having previously done so earlier this year — and he is likely to be joined by Nyck de Vries after his impressive debut outing for Williams in the Italian Grand Prix.
RACER No. 318: The Great Cars issue
Define greatness. That’s usually the biggest problem with putting our annual Great Cars issue together — a bunch of people all with a different take on what constitutes “great.”. Sometimes it’s the transformative effect of a particular car. Sometimes the stats are impossible to argue against. But...
Szafnauer ‘looks a little silly’ over CRB ruling - Brown
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has been made to look “a little silly” by the FIA Contract Recognition Board confirming that Oscar Piastri has a McLaren deal as a result of comments made prior to the decision, according to Zak Brown. Szafnauer criticized Piastri’s integrity and stated that...
NASCAR podcast: FRM general manager Jerry Freeze
How did Jerry Freeze go from owning a successful lawn care business to general manager of the NASCAR team Front Row Motorsports? Freeze takes us inside his love of racing and how he took a chance by moving to North Carolina. Plus:. • Learning from Tad Geschickter and then spending...
Clements rejoins NASCAR Xfinity playoff list after winning penalty appeal
Jeremy Clements has been reinstated to NASCAR Xfinity playoffs eligibility after the National Motorsport Appeals Panel upheld his appeal against penalties issued for a technical violation at the end of August. Clements, along with the No.51 Chevrolet team’s owner Tony Clements and crew chief Mark Setzer, were issued an L2...
