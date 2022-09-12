Read full article on original website
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson
Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
The RACER Mailbag, September 14
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
How Austin Dillon got the ball rolling with Kyle Busch
In the days following Tyler Reddick’s announcement in early July that he was leaving Richard Childress Racing after next season, Austin Dillon thought about the company’s future. It didn’t take Dillon long to think about the best free agent on the market: Kyle Busch. “I mentioned it...
Kyle Busch to drive No. 8 car for RCR in 2023
After 15 years, 56 wins, and two NASCAR Cup series championships, Kyle Busch made it official on Tuesday morning that he will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing after this season. The announcement came as Busch confirmed his next team will be Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet and work with crew chief Randall Burnett.
INSIGHT: Why in-season F1 testing is making a comeback
With the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix earlier this year, and the eventual decision from Formula 1 not to replace it with another race due to the logistical challenges that was going to present, there’s suddenly a very welcome two-week break between races for those working in the sport.
Inaugural USF Juniors Championship to be decided at COTA finale
Three races remain in the inaugural USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires season, and four drivers are in contention for a scholarship valued at over $221,000 to ensure graduation into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, the first official step on the Road to Indy, for 2023. The outcome of the title-chase will be decided during a triple-header event at Circuit of The Americas on September 17-18.
RCR to expand to three cars in 2023, Reddick remains
Richard Childress Racing will have three NASCAR Cup Series entered in races next season with the addition of Kyle Busch to his lineup. Team owner Richard Childress said on Tuesday morning during the announcement of Busch’s signing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that his organization will have three charters next season. But Childress said he was “not ready” to discuss the third charter.
OPINION: How IMSA’s DPi era made sports car racing better
Find a picture of a first-generation Daytona Prototype, circa 2003-07, from what was then called the Grand Am Rolex Sports Car Series. Now put it alongside a picture of a current IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Daytona Prototype international (DPi) competitor — or even better, one of next year’s LMDh prototypes out testing for what promises to be a banner 2023 season for sports car racing around the world.
Andersen Promotions partners with Skip Barber Racing School
Andersen Promotions has announced a three-year partnership which will see the renowned Skip Barber Racing School become the Official Racing School of USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires, the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires next year. The new partnership will extend...
Christian Horner says Porsche got ‘a little bit ahead of themselves’ after collapse of Red Bull deal
Christian Horner insists Red Bull will not lose out long-term after talks with Porsche collapsed last week - with the team principal saying that the German manufacturer “were getting a little bit ahead of themselves.” Championship leaders Red Bull had been in talks for months with Porsche about a potential deal from 2026, when new regulations come into play in Formula 1. However, the German brand publicly announced last week that those discussions had bore no fruit, with Red Bull and their leading personnel keen to stay independent. Horner said after the Italian Grand Prix in Monza that Porsche...
Ford unveils new Mustang; updated NASCAR Cup car to follow in 2024
The seventh generation Ford Mustang was unveiled Wednesday night during the Detroit auto show. An updated road car means updates for its racing counterparts are around the corner – and for the NASCAR Cup Series, that means a refresh of Ford’s Next Gen kit for 2024. Ford had...
Herta could join Alpine F1 test next week
Colton Herta could join Alpine for a test at the Hungaroring next week to gain further Formula 1 experience while the team evaluates potential candidates for a 2023 race seat. Alpine has a test with its 2021 car planned in Budapest that was originally scheduled to include more running for reserve driver Oscar Piastri, but his impending departure to McLaren means the team can use the track time to look at other options. Alpine academy driver Jack Doohan is one who will get another run in the A521 — having previously done so earlier this year — and he is likely to be joined by Nyck de Vries after his impressive debut outing for Williams in the Italian Grand Prix.
Ford reveals Mustang GT3 and GT4
Ford teased the GT3 and GT4 versions of the seventh generation Mustang as it revealed several iterations of the new Mustang road car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday — and promised a return to Le Mans. It was announced officially just before the...
Auto Club Speedway set for final race on 2-mile oval
Auto Club Speedway will become a California short track in 2024. On February 26, 2023, Auto Club Speedway will host the final race on it’s 2-mile oval. Directly after the event, construction will begin on a newly configured Fontana, California short track. Plans were initially announced back in 2020...
Over 30 cars for penultimate round of Radical Cup at COTA
Double-digit fields will take the grid for all three classes of the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series this weekend for the penultimate round at Circuit of the Americas. The big grid is a result of an influx of local Texan talent, young guns returning, fresh faces and a boost to the Platinum class, and is effectively a preview of the recently-announced Las Vegas World Finals event taking place in November.
IndyCar set to return to Texas
Negotiations between the NTT IndyCar Series and Speedway Motorsports Inc. have produced a new contract for the open-wheel series to return to Texas Motor Speedway. According to TMS, it’s “proud to once again host the NTT IndyCar Series in 2023. The April 2 race, the first in a multi-year partnership with IndyCar, will be the 27th consecutive year, and 36th race overall.”
Szafnauer ‘looks a little silly’ over CRB ruling - Brown
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has been made to look “a little silly” by the FIA Contract Recognition Board confirming that Oscar Piastri has a McLaren deal as a result of comments made prior to the decision, according to Zak Brown. Szafnauer criticized Piastri’s integrity and stated that...
Radical Motorsport launches Halo-inspired Cockpit Safety Structure
Available on a Radical for the first time, an optional halo-inspired “Cockpit Safety Structure” can now be fitted for brand-new customer orders as a cost option on SR3 XX and SR10. Significant accidents have taken place in high-profile race formulae across the globe in recent times, and in...
NASCAR podcast: FRM general manager Jerry Freeze
How did Jerry Freeze go from owning a successful lawn care business to general manager of the NASCAR team Front Row Motorsports? Freeze takes us inside his love of racing and how he took a chance by moving to North Carolina. Plus:. • Learning from Tad Geschickter and then spending...
Racing on TV, September 15-17
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
