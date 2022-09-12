ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago

September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage.   With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a change to enjoy lots of beer for a two-week period of time. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago!  Located at the heart of Fulton Market, the Publican’s modern beer hall is getting a makeover, turning it into a space to honor the Bavarian tradition. With two events falling on Sunday, September 18 and again on October 2nd, the bar’s annual Oktoberfest celebration includes four courses of hearty meals by Chef Paul Kahan, a nine-time James Beard Award-winning and One Off Hospitality executive chef, and plenty of beer too! With two seatings per night at 4:30 and 7:30 PM, reservations and tickets ($120) can be purchased here.
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
capitolwolf.com

He lives in a hellhole highrise

He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
Q985

Illinois Sports Fans Fearful Of Fake And Aggressive Parking Attendants

Attending a professional sporting event should be fun and memorable even if you're team doesn't pull off a victory. For some fans, it might be their only opportunity to watch their favorite athletes perform in person. Whether a first-timer or someone who goes to games all the time, the last thing a fan wants to deal with is being mistreated.
oakpark.com

Please prohibit overnight gas stations

This letter is on behalf of 151 neighbors and residents of Oak Park whose names are attached below. We urge you to prohibit the overnight operation of gas stations in Oak Park to reduce the opportunity for violent criminal activity in our community. We appreciate the time and attention that you have given to the safety of Oak Park residents. We especially want to thank you for taking the affirmative step of moving forward to create a barrier to limit the use of the Taylor Avenue driveway at the BP station at Taylor and Chicago. We believe that this will be an effective start in addressing both traffic and safety issues.
All About Chicago

What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?

Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
WGN News

3 to 5-inch rains widespread across a good portion of the Chicago area

Several Chicago area counties received 3 to 5-inch rainfall storm totals from Saturday through this Monday morning. Highest rainfall was reported west and north of Chicago in Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Lee, McHenry, and Winnebago Counties. below is a listing of Chicago-area rainfall storm totals as of this morning compiled by The Chicago National […]
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef

We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
buildingupchicago.com

With caissons in the ground, it’s pile-driving time at RIU Plaza Hotel

Yes, caissons are done, but not foundation work, on the RIU Plaza Hotel site at 150 East Ontario in Streeterville. W.E. O’Neil and crew are driving piles into the soil to help support the weight of the 28-story, Lucien Lagrange-designed hotel. Hey, you know what we should be seeing...
oakpark.com

Something must be done about dangerous driving

I have grave concerns about the way people are driving in Oak Park and am afraid they will soon cause pedestrian fatalities in our village. The number of people driving through stop signs is appalling. On Aug. 12, I was exiting by foot from the back of Rush Oak Park Hospital. I stepped into the crosswalk on Wisconsin Avenue, where a stop sign with twinkling red lights protects pedestrians from drivers exiting on Wisconsin. A car came from the south, and the driver cruised right past me through the stop sign, missing me by inches, never even hesitating. She was looking straight ahead without watching for pedestrians at all.
buildingupchicago.com

Rush Specialty Hospital steel tops out

How about a quick update at RUSH Specialty Hospital?. I was here in June to check out caisson work. Now, the five-story venture between as Rush University Medical Center hospital along with Select Medical has topped out the steel skeleton. A permit was issued May 23rd for a five-story “inpatient...
CBS Chicago

Three chefs from two Chicago restaurants honored by Food and Wine Magazine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Top honors for three chefs at two Chicago restaurants.They're among the best in the country, according to Food and Wine Magazine.As "chef de cuisine" at Virtue in Hyde Park, Damarr Brown says he's on a mission to dispel the myth southern cooking is unhealthy.Over in east Ukrainian Village, Tim Flores and Genie Kwon are partners in life and in their restaurant Kasama.They serve up breakfast sandwiches and pastries in the morning, then a Filipino fine dining tasting menu at night.
wgnradio.com

Spacca Napoli named one of the Best Pizzerias in the World

Jonathan Goldsmith, owner of Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how his authentic Neapolitan style eatery has help him earn the title of one of the Best Pizzerias in the World. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
