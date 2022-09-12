Read full article on original website
Amtrak cancels Empire Builder trips through Milwaukee amid strike threat
Possible strikes may cause problems for anyone wanting to take Amtrak's Empire Builder line from Milwaukee.
CTA head snubs Chicago City Council at hearing meant to address service concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) – The head of the Chicago Transit Authority snubbed the City Council on Wednesday, skipping out on a special Transportation Committee hearing meant to address service concerns with the agency. Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) spoke on behalf of two CTA union representatives, who also skipped the hearing...
Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago
September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a change to enjoy lots of beer for a two-week period of time. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! Located at the heart of Fulton Market, the Publican’s modern beer hall is getting a makeover, turning it into a space to honor the Bavarian tradition. With two events falling on Sunday, September 18 and again on October 2nd, the bar’s annual Oktoberfest celebration includes four courses of hearty meals by Chef Paul Kahan, a nine-time James Beard Award-winning and One Off Hospitality executive chef, and plenty of beer too! With two seatings per night at 4:30 and 7:30 PM, reservations and tickets ($120) can be purchased here.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Shots fired steps away from ‘Chicago Fire’ set; yet another scare for Chicago film community
A gunman opened fire just yards from where NBC’s Chicago Fire television show was filming on Chicago’s West Side this afternoon, according to law enforcement and industry sources. No injuries were reported, but a film industry source said the “full cast” was on-scene, and three cameras were rolling when the gunfire broke out around 1:55 p.m.
Proposed Railroad Merger Sparks Intense Backlash From Officials in Chicago Suburbs
A massive proposed merger between two of the largest railroad companies in the world has sparked a huge response from suburban officials and residents, who fear the union could cause significant safety issues in the months and years ahead. The proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads,...
He lives in a hellhole highrise
He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
Illinois Sports Fans Fearful Of Fake And Aggressive Parking Attendants
Attending a professional sporting event should be fun and memorable even if you're team doesn't pull off a victory. For some fans, it might be their only opportunity to watch their favorite athletes perform in person. Whether a first-timer or someone who goes to games all the time, the last thing a fan wants to deal with is being mistreated.
Please prohibit overnight gas stations
This letter is on behalf of 151 neighbors and residents of Oak Park whose names are attached below. We urge you to prohibit the overnight operation of gas stations in Oak Park to reduce the opportunity for violent criminal activity in our community. We appreciate the time and attention that you have given to the safety of Oak Park residents. We especially want to thank you for taking the affirmative step of moving forward to create a barrier to limit the use of the Taylor Avenue driveway at the BP station at Taylor and Chicago. We believe that this will be an effective start in addressing both traffic and safety issues.
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
3 to 5-inch rains widespread across a good portion of the Chicago area
Several Chicago area counties received 3 to 5-inch rainfall storm totals from Saturday through this Monday morning. Highest rainfall was reported west and north of Chicago in Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Lee, McHenry, and Winnebago Counties. below is a listing of Chicago-area rainfall storm totals as of this morning compiled by The Chicago National […]
Liberal Chicago city councilmember decries intense crime wave: 'A joke'
A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is Alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef
We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
With caissons in the ground, it’s pile-driving time at RIU Plaza Hotel
Yes, caissons are done, but not foundation work, on the RIU Plaza Hotel site at 150 East Ontario in Streeterville. W.E. O’Neil and crew are driving piles into the soil to help support the weight of the 28-story, Lucien Lagrange-designed hotel. Hey, you know what we should be seeing...
Something must be done about dangerous driving
I have grave concerns about the way people are driving in Oak Park and am afraid they will soon cause pedestrian fatalities in our village. The number of people driving through stop signs is appalling. On Aug. 12, I was exiting by foot from the back of Rush Oak Park Hospital. I stepped into the crosswalk on Wisconsin Avenue, where a stop sign with twinkling red lights protects pedestrians from drivers exiting on Wisconsin. A car came from the south, and the driver cruised right past me through the stop sign, missing me by inches, never even hesitating. She was looking straight ahead without watching for pedestrians at all.
Rush Specialty Hospital steel tops out
How about a quick update at RUSH Specialty Hospital?. I was here in June to check out caisson work. Now, the five-story venture between as Rush University Medical Center hospital along with Select Medical has topped out the steel skeleton. A permit was issued May 23rd for a five-story “inpatient...
Three chefs from two Chicago restaurants honored by Food and Wine Magazine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Top honors for three chefs at two Chicago restaurants.They're among the best in the country, according to Food and Wine Magazine.As "chef de cuisine" at Virtue in Hyde Park, Damarr Brown says he's on a mission to dispel the myth southern cooking is unhealthy.Over in east Ukrainian Village, Tim Flores and Genie Kwon are partners in life and in their restaurant Kasama.They serve up breakfast sandwiches and pastries in the morning, then a Filipino fine dining tasting menu at night.
Spacca Napoli named one of the Best Pizzerias in the World
Jonathan Goldsmith, owner of Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how his authentic Neapolitan style eatery has help him earn the title of one of the Best Pizzerias in the World. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
WATCH: Man Visiting Chicago Uses Martial Arts Moves To Escape Robbers
'Give us your wallet.'
Wicker Park armed robbery: National Guardsman credits military training with thwarting incident
A National Guardsman stationed in Indiana returning to his family's Wicker Park house said his military training helped him thwart an armed robbery.
