Adobe's $20 billion deal to buy Figma is a pricey bet on collaboration
Good morning, is taking a big digital leap with a hefty price tag. The tech giant has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Figma, a web-first collaborative design platform—and an Adobe competitor—for approximately $20 billion. Figma, founded in 2012, is a design application tool you can use to create websites, apps, or even […]
Analysis-Lower oil prices defy robust forecasts for global demand
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices have tumbled by around a quarter in the past three months, largely due to fears of a prolonged slump in global energy demand. But no major forecaster is actually predicting one.
