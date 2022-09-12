Washington State rewind: Cougs receive votes in Top 25 poll after memorable win over Wisconsin, led by impressive defensive effort

Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Washington State men's basketball announces upcoming Pac-12 Conference schedule
Washington State men’s basketball announced its 2022-23 Pac-12 Conference schedule Thursday, opening play in early December before the conclusion of its nonconference slate. The Cougars play at Oregon on Dec. 1 – the sixth game of the season – before returning to Pullman on Dec. 4 to host Utah.
Tuned in on takeaways: Getting greedy is becoming Idaho football's mantra
LEWISTON – The Idaho football team? Actually, it’s more like the Idaho Futbol Club. In the first two games of the season, the Vandals have notched five turnovers. What exactly is their method? Getting “shots on goal.”. “Shots on goal is just throwing your hands at the...
Washington State notebook: As Air Raid system finds rhythm, Cougar offense leaning on 'effort'
PULLMAN – Washington State’s Air Raid hasn’t operated with much consistency early this season. The Cougars are still searching for rhythm as they sharpen up the technical details and communication in their freshly installed system. It’ll take time and experience for a new offense to settle into...
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She's believed to be on foot and can't walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Colfax hosts citywide yard sale event this Saturday
COLFAX, Wash. - A city-wide yard sale will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Colfax!. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and a map of all participating sales will be available for residents both online and from the Chamber table at 104 S. Main St. at the Center between 8-10 a.m.
Body of missing Orofino man recovered from Clearwater River
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a missing Orofino man on Wednesday, according to a release from Clearwater County. Marine deputies using personal watercraft and located 62-year-old Michael Moore in the Clearwater River, upstream from Pink House Hole recreation area on...
