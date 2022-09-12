ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Richard Childress Racing reveals shocking Tyler Reddick plan

NASCAR star Kyle Busch officially announced on Tuesday morning that he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. The team also announced that Busch would drive the No. 8 car that is currently driven by Tyler Reddick, leaving some questions about Reddick’s future with the team. Back...
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR driver added to the playoff field

Jeremy Clements is indeed set to be a part of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, despite the fact that he was initially removed from the field. Exactly five years after securing his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and playoff berth at Road America, Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements found victory lane for the second time at Daytona International Speedway late last month, surviving a crash-filled finish to take the checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
What Elliott, Busch, Hamlin, Larson and the rest must do to advance at Bristol

Two races into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, only one driver knows that he will race in the second round. NASCAR will cut its championship-eligible field from 16 to 12 following the first-round finale Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The four winless drivers with the fewest points in the three-race round will be eliminated from championship contention.
MOTORSPORTS
Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
BRISTOL, TN
NASCAR announces 2023 Cup schedule, which remains largely unchanged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NASCAR released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday that includes previously announced races at the new downtown Chicago street course and a return to North Wilkesboro in North Carolina along with only one notable date shift. The Cup Series schedule is largely unchanged from the 2022 version, with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Harvick heads to Bristol in must-win playoff situation

Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR's championship hunt. Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.
BRISTOL, TN
Racing News

Bristol TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to the half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bristol, TN track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
BRISTOL, TN
Brandon Jones to JR Motorsports in 2023

JR Motorsports announces the replacement for Noah Gragson. Noah Gragson currently drives the No. 9 for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For 2023, Gragson makes the to the NASCAR Cup Series with Petty GMS Racing. On Wednesday, JRM announced that Brandon Jones will be piloting the No. 9...
MOTORSPORTS

