Richard Childress Racing reveals shocking Tyler Reddick plan
NASCAR star Kyle Busch officially announced on Tuesday morning that he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. The team also announced that Busch would drive the No. 8 car that is currently driven by Tyler Reddick, leaving some questions about Reddick’s future with the team. Back...
NASCAR: 3 big options for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2023
Kyle Busch Motorsports will move to Chevrolet as the NASCAR Truck Series lineup is to be determined. Let's dive into three options that make sense for the team.
NASCAR driver added to the playoff field
Jeremy Clements is indeed set to be a part of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, despite the fact that he was initially removed from the field. Exactly five years after securing his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and playoff berth at Road America, Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements found victory lane for the second time at Daytona International Speedway late last month, surviving a crash-filled finish to take the checkered flag.
Joey Logano’s Late-Race Pit Stop at Kansas Was Quite Disturbing for Team Penske
Joey Logano's late-race pit stop at Kansas showed the No. 22 team may not have confidence in its driver. The post Joey Logano’s Late-Race Pit Stop at Kansas Was Quite Disturbing for Team Penske appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
What Elliott, Busch, Hamlin, Larson and the rest must do to advance at Bristol
Two races into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, only one driver knows that he will race in the second round. NASCAR will cut its championship-eligible field from 16 to 12 following the first-round finale Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The four winless drivers with the fewest points in the three-race round will be eliminated from championship contention.
Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly
Tyler Reddick's playoff standing changed quickly in Kansas. The post Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch to race for NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing in 2023
Kyle Busch reminds NASCAR team owner Richard Childress of Dale Earnhardt. As expected, Kyle Busch is set to join RCR in 2023. He’ll drive the No. 8 car. The move came from Austin Dillon, Childress’ grandson who suggested RCR make a move to grab the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.
Richard Childress Sees a Lot of Dale Earnhardt in New Driver Kyle Busch, and the Comparison Is Totally Justified
Being compared to Dale Earnhardt is certainly high praise, but Kyle Busch is deserving of the honor. Just ask his new boss. The post Richard Childress Sees a Lot of Dale Earnhardt in New Driver Kyle Busch, and the Comparison Is Totally Justified appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Josh Reaume transported to hospital after NASCAR crash at Bristol
Watch the video the NASCAR crash at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Thursday, the NASCAR Truck Series unloaded in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the opening race in the Round of 8 for the NCWTS Playoffs. Watch the Rosh Reaume crash video below. On lap 39, Josh...
Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season
Not only did Richard Childress Racing sign Kyle Busch they will also have three charters… The post Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
3 bold predictions for the NASCAR weekend at Bristol
NASCAR travels to Bristol with much on the line as each series has something worthy to fight for hard. Let's dive into three bold predictions for the weekend.
Weekend Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway
This is it. This is the last chance for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to stake a claim for one of
ESPN
NASCAR announces 2023 Cup schedule, which remains largely unchanged
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NASCAR released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday that includes previously announced races at the new downtown Chicago street course and a return to North Wilkesboro in North Carolina along with only one notable date shift. The Cup Series schedule is largely unchanged from the 2022 version, with...
FOX Sports
Harvick heads to Bristol in must-win playoff situation
Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR's championship hunt. Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.
Bristol TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to the half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bristol, TN track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
Bristol Starting Lineup: September 2022 (ARCA Menards Series)
Tonight, they’ll drop the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the finale of the Sioux Chief Showdown. Now, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Bristol starting lineup for the ARCA Menards...
Brandon Jones to JR Motorsports in 2023
JR Motorsports announces the replacement for Noah Gragson. Noah Gragson currently drives the No. 9 for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For 2023, Gragson makes the to the NASCAR Cup Series with Petty GMS Racing. On Wednesday, JRM announced that Brandon Jones will be piloting the No. 9...
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Bristol: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race
There are many races throughout NASCAR, from the Cup Series all the way down to the regional and local levels, that are held at nighttime. But only one gets the distinction of being referred to simply as "The Night Race". In 1978, Bristol Motor Speedway installed lights for an annual...
NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
The final race of the Round of 16. Let’s break down the NASCAR odds and… The post NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway appeared first on Outsider.
