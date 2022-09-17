ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpWcO_0hrV5poX00

Ole Miss is coming off two strong outings to start off and Georgia Tech is 1-1 as the SEC and ACC clubs meet in Atlanta in college football's Week 3 action.

Lane Kiffin is still undecided as to who his quarterback is, but Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer both look qualified for the Rebels' job so far, and this game should help him and the Rebels make that decision.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football picks, predictions

Week 3 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

Football Power Index is going with the Rebels by a wide margin, with an 87.9 percent chance to defeat the Yellow Jackets on the road.

Tech is getting a 12.1 percent shot to upset Ole Miss at home.

The oddsmakers are going with the Rebs, who come into the game as 14.5 point favorites , according to the opening line at Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 60 points .

Ole Miss checks in at No. 16 in the latest FPI college football rankings , which project the team will win 8.3 games on the season, and should be 14.0 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

AP top 25 voters slotted the Rebels at No. 20 in their most recent poll, up 2 spots after their rout over Central Arkansas.

Georgia Tech is projected to win 3.0 games this season as the presumptive No. 90 team in the national computer rankings, a drop of 13 spots from last week, and estimated to be 5.1 points worse than the teams on its schedule.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

accesswdun.com

UNG among top universities in the south

The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
DAHLONEGA, GA
macaronikid.com

When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them

Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Construction delays leave hundreds of UGA students with no place to live

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGhee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
ATLANTA, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

Five Things I Liked On The Menu At Bubba’s 33 In Buford, Ga

I seen this new restaurant in my area being built about a year ago. I would drive by daily checking out the progression of it. Everyone in my area was anticipating it’s opening and finally I can say, “yay I got to try it!” It’s called, Bubba’s 33 and it’s located in Buford, Ga right down the street from where I live. It’s a family friendly dining spot. I like it because if was giving me retro Mel’s diner vibes but just a bit more upbeat. Great place to kick back after work and want to grab something quick to eat and maybe catch a game. Its equipped with a full size bar with tons of flat screen tvs. You will see lots of nostalgic memorabilia hanging inside.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peeping Tom spotted in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Paulding County detectives say there's a Peeping Tom in Oak Glen. A man was caught on camera there peeking through the window of someone's home earlier this week. Detectives are asking that you call their tip line at 770-443-3047 if you...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
875
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

