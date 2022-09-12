Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Timberwolves Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Life, they say, comes at you quickly. In the NBA, it comes at you even faster. Your team may be on the top now. Enjoy it while it lasts. Until they win an NBA championship, they could combust at any moment. For example, look at the Phoenix Suns. They advanced...
Phoenix Suns Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
As a general rule, we shouldn’t focus too closely on what might have been. It’s better to focus on what could still be. The NBA aligns with this phenomenon. On the other hand, history has a way of repeating itself. Sometimes, what could have been, still could be. Is this getting too broad yet?
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Has Played With Many Superstars In His NBA Career: "LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul..."
For much of the first half of his NBA career, JaVale McGee was somewhat of a laughing stock. He was a very raw big man who endured his fair share of struggles on the court, and as he made boneheaded plays, he became a fixture on Shaqtin' A Fool, which only added more credence to the idea that he was just a bad player.
What led to Dwyane Wade reportedly leaving TNT?
The Utah Jazz minority owner is done after three years working as an analyst for TNT, according to multiple reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
1 Celtics player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is right around the corner, and Boston has some thinking to do about which players are going to make up its starting rotation. After a successful offseason that saw the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics starting lineup seems due for a change.
hotnewhiphop.com
Montrezl Harrell Asked About LaMelo Ball During Police Stop: Watch
Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
RELATED PEOPLE
The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About
On Tuesday, September 13, DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
Big News Reported About Dwyane Wade
On Tuesday, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports that former NBA star Dwyane Wade will not return to TNT this season. The three-time NBA Champion played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over 16 seasons in the NBA.
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Puts Los Angeles House Up For Sale
The NBA season is just 35 days away from Tuesday, and Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season was his first year with the franchise, and he averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games. Yet,...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Knicks, RJ Barrett, Timberwolves, Rockets
RJ Barrett indicated he is already jelling with newcomer Jalen Brunson, the former Mavericks guard signed by the Knicks in free agency. Barrett signed a four-year contract extension shortly thereafter. “Jalen’s great,’’ Barrett said, via Marc Berman of the New York Post. “A really hard worker. He works on his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Was So Poor That He Would Have Just One Meal A Day At 11 PM After Basketball Practice, And Once He Made It To The NBA He Only Ate 1/4 Of The Food Because Of How He Was Raised
Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA. The Greek Freak helped the Milwaukee Bucks end their championship drought in 2021 and is currently in the prime of his career. At the age of just 27, Giannis already has a Hall of Fame resume, and when...
Stephen Curry Speaks On Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
The Golden State Warriors just wrapped up winning their fourth NBA title in eight years, defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. It was an impressive journey for Golden State as they had missed the postseason the previous two years dealing with some injuries and the fallout of Kevin Durant leaving as a free agent.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
New York Knicks Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When life doesn’t go as planned, it stings. It’s always easier to prepare for a disappointment that you were braced for. In the NBA, you don’t have to tell that to New York Knicks fans. After all, they’ve had their share of disappointments over the years. Who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
Donovan Mitchell disappointed New York Knicks didn’t trade for him: ‘Who doesn’t want to be home?’
In what should be another dagger to New York Knicks fans, on Wednesday Donovan Mitchell publicly admitted during his Cleveland
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Pacers bringing in ex-Rick Carlisle Mavericks player
You can take Rick Carlisle out of Dallas, but you can’t take the Dallas out of Rick Carlisle. Evan Sidery of Basketball News reported on Thursday that the Indiana Pacers are adding veteran forward James Johnson to their training camp roster. Guard Langston Galloway will also be joining the Pacers for camp, Sidery adds.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0