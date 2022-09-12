ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Montrezl Harrell Asked About LaMelo Ball During Police Stop: Watch

Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harrison Barnes
FastBreak on FanNation

Big News Reported About Dwyane Wade

On Tuesday, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports that former NBA star Dwyane Wade will not return to TNT this season. The three-time NBA Champion played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over 16 seasons in the NBA.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Knicks, RJ Barrett, Timberwolves, Rockets

RJ Barrett indicated he is already jelling with newcomer Jalen Brunson, the former Mavericks guard signed by the Knicks in free agency. Barrett signed a four-year contract extension shortly thereafter. “Jalen’s great,’’ Barrett said, via Marc Berman of the New York Post. “A really hard worker. He works on his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Knicks
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Was So Poor That He Would Have Just One Meal A Day At 11 PM After Basketball Practice, And Once He Made It To The NBA He Only Ate 1/4 Of The Food Because Of How He Was Raised

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA. The Greek Freak helped the Milwaukee Bucks end their championship drought in 2021 and is currently in the prime of his career. At the age of just 27, Giannis already has a Hall of Fame resume, and when...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
New York Knicks
Yardbarker

Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: "He's Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It's MJ All Day Long."

The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Pacers bringing in ex-Rick Carlisle Mavericks player

You can take Rick Carlisle out of Dallas, but you can’t take the Dallas out of Rick Carlisle. Evan Sidery of Basketball News reported on Thursday that the Indiana Pacers are adding veteran forward James Johnson to their training camp roster. Guard Langston Galloway will also be joining the Pacers for camp, Sidery adds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

