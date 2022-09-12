King Charles has recalled his late mother’s love for Wales as he spoke in both English and Welsh during a visit to the nation’s parliament. “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not be closer to my mother’s heart,” he said. King Charles greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla. After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II. He faced a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside...

