King Charles has recalled his late mother’s love for Wales as he spoke in both English and Welsh during a visit to the nation’s parliament. “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not be closer to my mother’s heart,” he said. King Charles greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla. After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II. He faced a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside...
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - As tens of thousands of people poured into London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday, the miles-long queue of mourners waiting to see her lying in state was temporarily closed on Friday after it swelled to capacity.
For the past week, the United Kingdom and the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Many of her subjects were shocked by the emotions her passing produced, with even the most jaded Brits finding themselves teary-eyed at the long-expected news. Obviously, it wasn’t due to a life cut short. The 96-year-old...
I went to see it and learned why so many are waiting for a sanctified moment, says Guardian arts writer Jonathan Jones
