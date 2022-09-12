Washington State rewind: Cougs receive votes in Top 25 poll after memorable win over Wisconsin, led by impressive defensive effort

Read full article on original website
Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU
Over four quarters Saturday evening, Washington has a chance to erase three years of wasted time. Handle 11th-ranked Michigan State, and the Huskies will return to a level of relevance they haven’t experienced since before the pandemic – to a level that more closely aligns with their history, that looks nothing like the flailing, foundering program we witnessed last year.
Three Washington State defenders 'game-time decisions' for Cougs' matchup with Colorado State
PULLMAN – Three key Washington State defenders sustained injuries during the Cougars’ physically demanding win over Wisconsin last weekend. Will they be available for WSU’s next game? Cougars head coach Jake Dickert said it’s too early to tell. Cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., strong safety Jordan Lee...
Tuned in on takeaways: Getting greedy is becoming Idaho football's mantra
LEWISTON – The Idaho football team? Actually, it’s more like the Idaho Futbol Club. In the first two games of the season, the Vandals have notched five turnovers. What exactly is their method? Getting “shots on goal.”. “Shots on goal is just throwing your hands at the...
Optimism aside after two competitive FBS losses, Idaho football still has plenty to work on
LEWISTON – Are these the same ol’ Vandals?. Looking at Idaho’s first two games, the consensus was the Vandals were going to roll over and die. That sounds harsh, but given Idaho’s history, it was a fair assessment. The Vandals came away only losing by a...
Big Sky notebook: Eastern Washington receives bye week before stretch of difficult games
The Eastern Washington football team is resting up this weekend before a stretch of nine consecutive games, starting at home against Montana State on Sept. 24. It is the first in a daunting gantlet over the next month or so in particular, with games at No. 18 Florida (on Oct. 1) and at Weber State a week later.
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She's believed to be on foot and can't walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
