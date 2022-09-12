Read full article on original website
Related
Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
WRAL
2 kids kidnapped during Raeford gas station car theft, suspects on the run
Raeford, N.C. — Two men on the run after stealing a car with two children inside at a Raeford gas station, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said. On Tuesday at 11 p.m., authorities said that two men wearing ski masks were at a Lucky Stop gas station off Highway 401 at Rockfish Road in Raeford.
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver flees scene of rollover crash
A driver fled the scene of a rollover crash outside of Robbins. Reports of a vehicle accident came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A witness called in the accident that occurred on Talc Mine Road. The driver in D & L Water Treatment truck ran off the road and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Authorities arrest 2 teens, 1 adult connected to string of Lumberton business break-ins
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities captured three people who they said were behind a string of business break-ins in Lumberton this week. Police officers were called early Tuesday morning to investigate several break-ins in the Allenton Community. The following businesses were broken into:. Thomas Pizza & Subs. Minuteman Food...
Up and Coming Weekly
Police ID man killed in shooting outside Fayetteville apartment
The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night, Sept. 13 outside a Fayetteville apartment. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, had multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him outside his apartment, the Police Department said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.
cbs17
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
Rockingham Police seek assault suspect
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an assault suspect. Earlier this week, the Rockingham Police Department posted a photo of Leo Michael Williams Jr. Williams is accused of beating up an elderly man — the husband of his mother — inside a Boone Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Man arrested for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur had outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur had been last seen driving...
sandhillssentinel.com
Sheriff announces arrest after search in Spies
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in the Spies area. On Sept.12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with a search of a residence in the 100 block of Cody Lane. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
Search warrants for illegal narcotics executed on Cauthen Drive
ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed three search warrants on Cauthen Drive. According to a Facebook post by the RPD, several individuals were arrested. An update on the individuals will be...
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested after found passed out behind the wheel
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a man was arrested on Tuesday after he was found passed out in his car in Vass. “On September 13, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in the 4500 block of Lobelia Road in Vass,” said Fields in a news advisory. “After receiving the call, Deputies located the vehicle and found the driver passed out behind the wheel. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of heroin and items of drug paraphernalia. Heroin is a schedule I-controlled substance under the North Carolina controlled substance act.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-95 bridge in Harnett County fully reopens day after truck fire
Both lanes of the I-95 bridge damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Dunn have reopened.
ffxnow.com
North Carolina truck driver killed in I-495 crash
The Virginia State Police (VSP) has released more details about a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver dead. VSP said they responded to the crash on the Beltway near the exit to the Georgetown Pike around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. “A tractor-trailer traveling north on...
Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland sheriff: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
A shooting Friday night left one man dead and another seriously injured, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 to a shooting near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that two men...
Hamlet Police charge man with trafficking meth, cocaine
HAMLET — A man is facing multiple drug charges, accused of trafficking both meth and cocaine, following a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Hamlet Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, Sept. 10 and seized “a large amount of illegal narcotics, weapons, and U.S currency.”
One injured, man on the run after shooting in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — The Dunn Police Department is searching for a man Tuesday after a shooting. Police said officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound on North Clinton Avenue. A victim was found with gunshot wound and was taken to a trauma center. The condition of the victim...
sandhillssentinel.com
3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
911 calls make evident chaos after shooting at Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, N.C. — Visitors both inside and outside of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall called 911 in a panic Aug. 25 when shots rang out in a parking lot. Recordings of the calls were released Monday to WRAL News, and they make clear the callers' confusion and fear. One of...
Comments / 2