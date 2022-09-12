ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, NC

Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
Driver flees scene of rollover crash

A driver fled the scene of a rollover crash outside of Robbins. Reports of a vehicle accident came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A witness called in the accident that occurred on Talc Mine Road. The driver in D & L Water Treatment truck ran off the road and...
Police ID man killed in shooting outside Fayetteville apartment

The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night, Sept. 13 outside a Fayetteville apartment. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, had multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him outside his apartment, the Police Department said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.
Rockingham Police seek assault suspect

ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an assault suspect. Earlier this week, the Rockingham Police Department posted a photo of Leo Michael Williams Jr. Williams is accused of beating up an elderly man — the husband of his mother — inside a Boone Street...
Man arrested for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur had outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur had been last seen driving...
Sheriff announces arrest after search in Spies

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in the Spies area. On Sept.12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with a search of a residence in the 100 block of Cody Lane. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
Man arrested after found passed out behind the wheel

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a man was arrested on Tuesday after he was found passed out in his car in Vass. “On September 13, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in the 4500 block of Lobelia Road in Vass,” said Fields in a news advisory. “After receiving the call, Deputies located the vehicle and found the driver passed out behind the wheel. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of heroin and items of drug paraphernalia. Heroin is a schedule I-controlled substance under the North Carolina controlled substance act.”
North Carolina truck driver killed in I-495 crash

The Virginia State Police (VSP) has released more details about a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver dead. VSP said they responded to the crash on the Beltway near the exit to the Georgetown Pike around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. “A tractor-trailer traveling north on...
Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
Hamlet Police charge man with trafficking meth, cocaine

HAMLET — A man is facing multiple drug charges, accused of trafficking both meth and cocaine, following a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Hamlet Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, Sept. 10 and seized “a large amount of illegal narcotics, weapons, and U.S currency.”
One injured, man on the run after shooting in Dunn

Dunn, N.C. — The Dunn Police Department is searching for a man Tuesday after a shooting. Police said officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound on North Clinton Avenue. A victim was found with gunshot wound and was taken to a trauma center. The condition of the victim...
3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
