Dallas, TX

Dallas County Sheriff's Office employee arrested after pointing handgun at victim

By Julia Falcon
 4 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At 3 a.m. on Sept. 11, Dallas police responded to a disturbance-armed encounter call in the 400 block of W. Commerce Street.

The victim told police that a family member was dog sitting and Lora Johnson, 61, made a complaint about the dog barking.

A verbal fight ensued between the victim and Johnson. Johnson hit the victim in the face and pointed a handgun at the victim, according to Dallas police.

Johnson, an employee of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was off-duty at the time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Dallas County Sheriff's office employee arrested, charged for aggravated assault

