Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week two AP, coaches polls
According to NBC4i, After a commanding win over Arkansas State in week two , the Buckeyes have maintained its spot in both major college football polls.
Ohio State (2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the second week in a row as Georgia becomes the new No. 1 team in the AP poll.
While Alabama lost its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll to the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide stayed atop the coaches poll with the two SEC powerhouses, OSU, Clemson, and Michigan in the top-five in both polls.
The Buckeyes received one first-place vote in each poll.
For the full NBC4 story click here
