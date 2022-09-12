ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event

By Nia Noelle
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3RWS_0hrUtSOM00


According to NBC4i, two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police.

Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after a shooting.

CPD state that a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were shot by an unknown suspect while attending a community event. There is no report on the conditions of either victim.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
talkhouse.com

Stories of What’s Left Behind: On Making They Won’t Call It Murder

Columbus, Ohio, is a driving city, but most of the main government buildings – where prosecutors and police officials work, and where people protest – are within a short walk of one another. Its criminal court rooms are like a lot of other ones in the U.S.: cameras only show up when there’s someone on trial who has already made headlines. By the time Melissa was in one of those courtrooms, she had already been following the story unfolding there for nine months: for the first time in 20 years, a Columbus police officer was charged with murder after killing a community member while on duty.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toronto, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for grease thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing a large amount of grease from a west Columbus restaurant. Surveillance video shows two suspects wearing neon construction vests breaking part of a grease tank on the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road. The suspects siphoned approximately $1,000 worth of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Mother of Donovan Lewis calls for Columbus officer indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebecca Duran said there is a lot of talk but little action when it comes to justice for her son. Her son, Donovan Lewis, was shot last month by a Columbus police officer. It happened Aug. 30 when officers were serving warrants on Lewis for domestic violence, assault and firearm charges. Body camera footage shows officers standing outside the bedroom door of Lewis and issuing commands. The door is then opened, Lewis sits up in bed, and Officer Ricky Anderson fires a deadly shot.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man charged in deadly shooting in southeast Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting that took place in July in southeast Franklin County. Xavier Colvin, 21, is charged in the deadly shooting of Christopher Roberts, 21, at the Cross-Key Apartments. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lala Anthony
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Brandon Maxwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cpd#Nbc4#41st Birthday#A Walking Piece Of Art#Ohio State#Christian
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 37, dead after hit-and-run in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car Sunday night while walking in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD say that just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road near Dunbridge Street. The driver hit Alexis Wolfe, who was trying […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'We want justice': Sister of man killed in South Linden wants answers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Where East 13th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue meet is where the city’s latest tragedy was told. And, that’s where she wanted to meet to tell his story. “He gonna get on your nerves,” Shiro Little said, laughing. “He gonna talk his trash. That’s just him. But, to know my brother you gotta love him. You gotta love him.”
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

Video shows man punched during fight in Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in identifying two men who were involved in a fight that left one man in critical condition. Police were called to the 1000 block of North High Street in the Short North neighborhood at 2:34 a.m. on Sept. 5 for a report of an unresponsive man. The man was reportedly involved in a fight outside of a bar, and when officers arrived, they found him partially lying on the street and sidewalk.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman indicted in drowning death of infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is under arrest and facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges following the drowning death of an infant in a bathtub. According to Columbus police, Dierra Smith, 32, has been indicted on one count of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, one count of third-degree felony child endangering, and three first-degree […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy