Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event
According to NBC4i, two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police.
Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after a shooting.
CPD state that a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were shot by an unknown suspect while attending a community event. There is no report on the conditions of either victim.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
- Beyonce’s star studded 41st Birthday Party
- Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
- Ne-Yo Requests Gag Order On Estranged Wife, Says She Has Cost Him $400k In Deals
- Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week two AP, coaches polls
- Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event
- Suicide Prevention Awareness Month And Self-Care September Highlights Basic Tips For Better Mental Health
- Gabrielle Union Shows How She Styles Daughter Kaavia’s Hair
- Lori Harvey Shuts Instagram Down In A Christian Cowan Look
- Lala Anthony Is Pretty In Pink Dundas Look
Comments / 0