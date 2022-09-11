ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kirk Cousins presents game balls to O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
Even though he’s been a captain during each of his five seasons as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, we haven’t seen a lot of outward leadership from Kirk Cousins.

On Sunday, we saw a different Cousins on the field. He was more confident, seeing the field better and making great decisions. Cousins was even working his progressions better than we have seen in recent memory.

After the game on Sunday, Cousins went up to the owner Zygi Wilf and asked if he could present game balls to head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and he was all for it.

The Vikings new staff has preached establishing a new culture and so far, the results are there.

