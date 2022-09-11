ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Justin Jefferson has all-world performance against the Packers

By Tyler Forness
Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the National Football League and proved why on Sunday with an all-world performance against the rival Green Bay Packers.

On 11 targets, Jefferson had nine catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson felt like he was unguardable throughout the game. Not only that but head coach Kevin O’Connell schemed him open rather brilliantly where Kirk Cousins found him consistently throughout the game. Their connection was the catalyst for the Vikings 23-7 victory over the Packers.

The most impressive feats were what Jefferson accomplished with his performance today. He became the fourth-fastest receiver to 200 career receptions in just 34 career games.

He was incredibly dominating in the first half and for some reason, he wasn’t shadowed by the Packers top cornerback Jaire Alexander. He was frustrated after the game when he talked to the media.

This came after head coach Matt LaFleur directly questioned the team’s energy and effort when speaking with Fox’s sideline performer Erin Andrews at halftime.

Along with that, Jefferson met two more milestones. He set the Vikings record for receiving yards in the first half with 158 and is now just one game behind Hall of Fame receiver and former Vikings great Randy Moss with five games having 150+ receiving yards in a game at the age of 23 or younger.

The biggest takeaway from this is simple. Jefferson is the best wide receiver in football and is going to be a huge problem for defenses this season in this new scheme. Hell, he’s coming dangerously close to becoming the best wide receiver in team history.

