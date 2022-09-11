WATCH: Aaron Rodgers hilariously fails to block Za'Darius Smith

There were a lot of memorable moments for Za’Darius Smith during Sunday’s 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers but this might have been the best of the bunch.

Early in the first half, Smith got his first sack against his former team bull-rushing guard Jake Hansen right into quarterback Aaron Rodgers to earn his first sack as a Viking.

During the game, Rodgers turned himself into a blocker and tried to block Smith. Needless to say, it didn’t work out well for him.

Rodgers tried to put his shoulder into Smith and he no-sold it like Andre The Giant. Rodgers fell to the ground and they playfully exchanged words before moving onto the next play.

Needless to say, this game just meant more for Smith.