Oklahoma City, OK

405magazine.com

7 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 15-18

This weekend is full of concerts, Disney characters, fair food, festivals and more. Save room in your schedules and stomachs for all the sweet treats offered at these exciting events. Adult Night at Mix-Tape | September 15. If you’re looking for a reason to get out of the house but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now

When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing

People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...

Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Yukon principal spending night on school's roof after reaching fundraising goal

YUKON, Okla. — A Yukon principal will spend the night on an elementary school's roof after they reached their goal for a fundraiser. District officials said Parkland Elementary School principal Heather Mitchell will spend the night on the school's roof after they reached their goal of over $8,000 for their Boosterthon fundraiser. As of Tuesday afternoon, the school has raised more than $15,000.
YUKON, OK

