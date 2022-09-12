Read full article on original website
405magazine.com
7 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 15-18
This weekend is full of concerts, Disney characters, fair food, festivals and more. Save room in your schedules and stomachs for all the sweet treats offered at these exciting events. Adult Night at Mix-Tape | September 15. If you’re looking for a reason to get out of the house but...
‘Hot Girl Walk Club’ Takes Oklahoma City By Storm
A new trend on TikTok is gaining traction here in Oklahoma City, and it's also taking some much-needed tread off of walking shoes. "We are working on our mental health, getting exercise, and supporting our community," OKC Hot Girl Walk Club founder Kendra Haslem said. The “Hot Girl Walk Club”...
Free concert to be held at Midwest City park
If you are looking for something fun to do that won't break the bank, city leaders in Midwest City are inviting the public to a free event.
New Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in OKC
Oklahoma City residents will soon have the chance to try a new restaurant featuring Korean fried chicken.
Sistine Chapel in OKC? Michelangelo exhibition to open soon
If you have always dreamed of traveling to the Vatican but haven't been able to go to Italy, a new exhibition is bringing some of the highlights of the Sistine Chapel to Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
405magazine.com
10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now
When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
KOCO
Oklahoma City streetcar system surpasses ridership milestone
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City streetcar system hit a big milestone over the weekend. Mayor David Holt said more than 1 million riders have now used the streetcars, which first opened in 2018. In a series of tweets, Holt said the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on...
4 shot in southwest OKC
Oklahoma City Police say four people were shot on the city's southwest side Monday evening.
OKC officers called after a wolf sighting, animal is actually a missing dog
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — No, it wasn’t a “big bad wolf.”. Police officers in Oklahoma City were called to a nearby daycare after employees believed they saw a wolf roaming near the building. It turns out, it was a dog. Officers at The Village recently received a...
Tractor Trailer Overturns, Spilling Truckload of Vibrators on Mustang Road
A tractor trailer overturned on I-40 near Oklahoma City Wednesday, spilling vibrators all over Mustang Road and closing the off ramp for several hours. In video footage shot by Oklahoma 4 TV and News 9, hundreds of boxes are seen strewn about the. “This is a semi that overturned and...
Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing
People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
oklahomatoday.com
Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...
Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
Video: Water main break in NW Oklahoma City
A water main break flooded the streets of NW 150th and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
KOCO
Yukon principal spending night on school's roof after reaching fundraising goal
YUKON, Okla. — A Yukon principal will spend the night on an elementary school's roof after they reached their goal for a fundraiser. District officials said Parkland Elementary School principal Heather Mitchell will spend the night on the school's roof after they reached their goal of over $8,000 for their Boosterthon fundraiser. As of Tuesday afternoon, the school has raised more than $15,000.
Woman claims she rented a condemned home
A Del City woman is saying she and her two young daughters are homeless after a landlord rented out a home to her that has now been condemned.
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
