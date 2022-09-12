Lululemon’s billionaire founder Chip Wilson and his wife Summer have revealed a C$100 million ($75.8 million) donation to the B.C. Parks Foundation. The couple, which announced the move on Thursday at an event in Vancouver, will make the donation through their private foundation, Wilson 5. The money will support the development and preservation of British Columbia’s natural regions and will focus on the B.C. Parks Foundation’s mission to protect 25% of land and sea by 2025 via its 25×25 program. “It’s our hope that this gift will mark a major step change in BC’s efforts to protect its incredible natural wealth,” said...

CHARITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO