Brush with death gives Southern Tier man blank canvas
Salamanca, N.Y. (WROC) — Among the many treasures in this building, you’ll find trains, tracks, and Jaré Cardinal. She’s the director of the Salamanca Rail Museum. “It showcases the rich history of railroading in Salamanca,” Cardinal said with a model train behind her. That history includes the story of Hawley Pierce, who lived in Salamanca […]
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
Family Promise of WNY to hold 7th annual 'Choctoberfest' at Flying Bison
Event to raise funds to help families experiencing homelessness. Family Promise of WNY (FPWNY), a community organization providing emergency shelter and support to families experiencing homelessness, will host its seventh annual “Choctoberfest.” The “celebration of all things beer and chocolate” will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Flying Bison Brewing Co., located at 840 Seneca St., Buffalo.
'Elf' the musical will play at Shea's Buffalo Theatre Dec. 26-31
NETworks Presentations, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, and Unique Features bring the hit Broadway musical “Elf” to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre from Dec. 26-31. Tickets for the Buffalo engagement go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Prices start at $33. For more information, visit sheas.org. A press...
ubspectrum.com
From Buffalo to Hollywood: UB’s Rob Lieberman returns to his hometown
Before moving to Hollywood, Rob Lieberman promised himself that he wouldn’t become a jerk. He also promised himself that wouldn’t forget his hometown of Buffalo, even if he made it big. Over 40 years later, it’s clear that he hasn’t. The award-winning TV, film and commercial...
Lady A Returning To Buffalo After Rehab?
After a stint in rehab, country music superstar group Lady A has rescheduled their concert in Buffalo, New York. The 'Request Line Tour' was scheduled to make a stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center in September. On August 4, Lady A posted on Facebook that they were going to postpone their concerts due to band member Charles Kelley beginning to get sober.
Niagara Falls Blues Festival returns to Old Falls Street with world-class musicians performing Sept. 16-17
Now in its 13th year, the annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival returns to Old Falls Street this weekend after a two-year interruption due to the coronavirus. Festival organizers said they are thrilled to bring the popular event back, noting the large draw of attendees from all over the country. “Typically,...
Coffee & Stone Café plans North Tonawanda site on Webster
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Coffee & Stone Café is planning a September opening in North Tonawanda in space vacated late last year by Spot Coffee. The coffee shop at 54 Webster St., across from the Riviera Theatre, will fill a void on the block left with the departure of Spot in February 2021 as well as the closure later that year of Lou’s Restaurant at 73 Webster.
'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29
Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
'Meatball Street Brawl VI' scheduled for Sept. 25
16 local restaurants competing in Buffalo’s tastiest food competition; event has raised more than $100,000 for local charities. The clock is ticking, the sauce is simmering and the stage is set for Western New York’s new favorite September Sunday tradition. “Meatball Street Brawl” – “Buffalo’s tastiest food competition”...
Florida Couple Visiting Buffalo Insults One Of Our Favorite Things
There are so many things that started in Buffalo that we take pride in, but others never seem to fully appreciate them. We’re the home of the Buffalo Bills, yes…but we also invented the grain elevator, the first hydroelectric power plant, the windshield wiper, the air conditioner, and more.
Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade
On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
Let’s go, Buffal-“O”!
The 2022 Music is Art (MiA) was firing on all cylinders this year. For those who rode bikes or took the Metro Rail, it was a breeze to get in and out. For others, there was a bit of a log jam. Thankfully, the River Fest Park annex of the festival was available for those who didn’t want to (or couldn’t) enter onto Kelly Island. The best part of the River Fest Park location was that there was a tiki boat that was shuttling people back and forth, which was a welcome surprise.
Bemus Point to Celebrate the Changing of Seasons with Annual Fall Fest
BEMUS POINT, NY (Erie News Now) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, Bemus Point’s Annual Fall Fest will be held on September 16th through 18th. The celebration of summer changing into autumn will include a street market, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food & drink specials.
An impressive history, a promising future
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
World’s Largest Yard Sale Is Friday and Saturday: Everything You Need to Know
The ultimate shopping fun happens Friday and Saturday at The World’s Largest Yard Sale at the Hamburg Fairgrounds!. Come check out TONS of amazing vendors in the Fairgrounds Events Center and Expo Hall with thousands of great bargains and LOTS of Crafters. It’s a Shopping Extravaganza with thousands of items and bargains galore!
Figures from the past to appear at Historic Palace Theatre
Two important and fascinating figures from Niagara County’s past will appear at Lockport’s Historic Palace Theatre on Sept. 19 to tell audiences about their lives, times and accomplishments. The History Center’s Step back in Time Players will present Henry Peters as Washington Hunt – a prominent 1820s and...
9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
Excelsior Orthopaedics opens New York location
Buffalo, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics is expanding its footprint with a new location, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 15. The practice is opening a 3,500-square-foot site at Sahlen's Sports Park, a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, the report said. Excelsior will offer services including physical therapy and sports training at the location.
WNY's top chicken wings, pizza, place to watch a game
GRAND PRIZE: The location(s) with the most votes will receive a special recognition and a full write-up in our two main newspapers -- the Niagara County Tribune/Sentinel and the Island Dispatch -- and on this website. THOSE NOMINATING AN EATERY will enter to win a prize of their own. Prizes...
