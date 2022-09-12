The 2022 Music is Art (MiA) was firing on all cylinders this year. For those who rode bikes or took the Metro Rail, it was a breeze to get in and out. For others, there was a bit of a log jam. Thankfully, the River Fest Park annex of the festival was available for those who didn’t want to (or couldn’t) enter onto Kelly Island. The best part of the River Fest Park location was that there was a tiki boat that was shuttling people back and forth, which was a welcome surprise.

