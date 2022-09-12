ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Two men, including victim in Treme double shooting, IDed by coroner

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain this week by gunfire, including a victim in the Treme double shooting. Javae Turner, 28, died Monday from gunshot wounds sustained at an unspecified location in Gentilly on May 25. Leonard Roundtree, 68, died Tuesday night in a double shooting in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed during Holy Cross attack ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead earlier this month during an altercation in Holy Cross was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Dwayne Sylvester. New Orleans Police Department officers were called to the 800 blcok of Tricou Street just before noon Sept. 4. There, a woman and her son told officers they were cleaning a yard when Sylvester suddenly approached the woman and hit her in the face. The woman ran into the house, allegedly followed by Sylvester, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

15-year-old fatally shot in Thibodaux; teen arrested

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - In Thibodaux, police arrest a 15-year-old boy in the shooting death of another 15-year-old. Thibodaux police say Saturday, just before 6 p.m., officers received calls of a shooting in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. That’s where they found Jairen Cole shot multiple times in...
L'Observateur

Kenner Police arrest person of interest in recent homicide

Kenner Detectives developed Oswaldo Dacuhna as a suspect in the September 3, 2022 shooting death of Alejandro Quiroz, 43, Kenner, based on information and evidence obtained. The response to the Kenner Police Department’s Facebook post asking for help identifying the suspect from crime scene pictures proved valuable. Chief Conley wants to again thank the public for working with Detectives in bringing closure to this case. Chief Conley also wants to commend the Patrol Division, Captain Cunningham and Detectives who worked around the clock following leads and building a strong case. Once Dacuhna was developed as a suspect, a warrant for his arrest was obtained for Homicide. Patrol Officers and Detectives began a manhunt and information was entered into NCIC. On Friday night, in Vinton, Louisiana, Vinton City Police investigated reports of a suspicious person, at which time they confronted and arrested Dacuhna on warrants and on a drug charge. The Kenner Police Department thanks the men and women of the Vinton Police Department for taking this subject off the streets and are thankful their training and professionalism kept them safe considering the nature of the crime involved.
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

68-year-old man, unidentified woman killed in Treme shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were fatally shot Tuesday night (Sept. 13) on Dumaine Street in Treme, New Orleans police said. Investigators said a male and female victim “sustained an undetermined amount of gunshot wounds” and died at the scene. The man was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 68-year-old Leonard Roundtree. The female victim’s age and identity remain under investigation as of Thursday morning, the coroner’s office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two killed on Dumaine Street in Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were fatally shot Tuesday night (Sept. 13) on Dumaine Street in Treme, New Orleans police said. Investigators said a male and female victim “sustained an undetermined amount of gunshot wounds” and died at the scene. Their ages and identities have not been disclosed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man and woman shot dead in Treme

Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

A strange carjacking case

NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

2 killed, 1 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people died and a third was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said. The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said. Police said a male driving an SUV north...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef

“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

