Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Two men, including victim in Treme double shooting, IDed by coroner
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain this week by gunfire, including a victim in the Treme double shooting. Javae Turner, 28, died Monday from gunshot wounds sustained at an unspecified location in Gentilly on May 25. Leonard Roundtree, 68, died Tuesday night in a double shooting in...
Suspect on the run after Gentilly shooting: NOPD
Investigations revealed the shooting happened after an alleged argument with another man.
2 killed in Treme double shooting on Dumaine Street: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a wellness check was requested by neighbors in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street.
WWL-TV
DA to charge 17-year-old as adult in carjacking, shooting of man Uptown
NEW ORLEANS — A 17-year-old accused of breaking out of the Bridge City Juvenile Center, carjacking, shooting and nearly killing a 59-year-old man in the Uptown area, will be tried as an adult after being indicted by a special grand jury, District Attorney Jason Williams announced Thursday. Kendell Myles...
NOLA.com
Man killed during Holy Cross attack ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead earlier this month during an altercation in Holy Cross was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Dwayne Sylvester. New Orleans Police Department officers were called to the 800 blcok of Tricou Street just before noon Sept. 4. There, a woman and her son told officers they were cleaning a yard when Sylvester suddenly approached the woman and hit her in the face. The woman ran into the house, allegedly followed by Sylvester, police said.
fox8live.com
15-year-old fatally shot in Thibodaux; teen arrested
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - In Thibodaux, police arrest a 15-year-old boy in the shooting death of another 15-year-old. Thibodaux police say Saturday, just before 6 p.m., officers received calls of a shooting in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. That’s where they found Jairen Cole shot multiple times in...
L'Observateur
Kenner Police arrest person of interest in recent homicide
Kenner Detectives developed Oswaldo Dacuhna as a suspect in the September 3, 2022 shooting death of Alejandro Quiroz, 43, Kenner, based on information and evidence obtained. The response to the Kenner Police Department’s Facebook post asking for help identifying the suspect from crime scene pictures proved valuable. Chief Conley wants to again thank the public for working with Detectives in bringing closure to this case. Chief Conley also wants to commend the Patrol Division, Captain Cunningham and Detectives who worked around the clock following leads and building a strong case. Once Dacuhna was developed as a suspect, a warrant for his arrest was obtained for Homicide. Patrol Officers and Detectives began a manhunt and information was entered into NCIC. On Friday night, in Vinton, Louisiana, Vinton City Police investigated reports of a suspicious person, at which time they confronted and arrested Dacuhna on warrants and on a drug charge. The Kenner Police Department thanks the men and women of the Vinton Police Department for taking this subject off the streets and are thankful their training and professionalism kept them safe considering the nature of the crime involved.
Couple with knife robs victim of his gun
New Orleans Police say a man was held at knifepoint early this morning near the coroner of Canal Street and Convention Center Blvd. The 34-year-old victim told investigators a man and woman robbed him shortly after 5:00am.
fox8live.com
68-year-old man, unidentified woman killed in Treme shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were fatally shot Tuesday night (Sept. 13) on Dumaine Street in Treme, New Orleans police said. Investigators said a male and female victim “sustained an undetermined amount of gunshot wounds” and died at the scene. The man was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 68-year-old Leonard Roundtree. The female victim’s age and identity remain under investigation as of Thursday morning, the coroner’s office said.
fox8live.com
French Quarter bar helps NOPD ID and catch suspect with security tech
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A French Quarter bar is employing high-tech measures to protect the neighborhood from the city’s rising crime. This week, it helped the NOPD identify and capture a suspect within an hour. “I think we bear a greater responsibility to take care of our neighborhood, so...
fox8live.com
A strange carjacking case
NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
WDSU
New Orleans minor tells police he was kidnapped after exiting school bus
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a report of a kidnapping that happened Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, a boy reported to police that he got off the school bus at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Rocheblave Avenue when he was grabbed and placed into a van.
Student abducted after getting off school bus in St. Roch, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.
Police looking to identify double murder suspect spotted on video in Terrebonne
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — There’s surveillance video that Terrebonne Parish authorities said shows the people responsible for a double murder. Authorities just need to know who they are. “Anytime something like this happens our guys work relentlessly, around the clock,” Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said. That...
fox8live.com
2 killed, 1 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people died and a third was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said. The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said. Police said a male driving an SUV north...
N.O. East school off lockdown after suspicious person reported in area
" Yes, we are good. We were on lockdown shortly because of a concern about a possible weapon on campus but all is safe and no issues."
NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef
“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NOLA.com
Woman shot after showing gun during scuffle over parking spot in Harvey: JPSO
A Harvey woman angered after she found another vehicle parked in her spot at a Harvey apartment building was shot during a struggle over a gun that authorities say she pulled during the encounter. Wildricka Ellis, 27, was arrested Tuesday and booked with aggravated assault after being treated for a...
