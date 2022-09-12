Kenner Detectives developed Oswaldo Dacuhna as a suspect in the September 3, 2022 shooting death of Alejandro Quiroz, 43, Kenner, based on information and evidence obtained. The response to the Kenner Police Department’s Facebook post asking for help identifying the suspect from crime scene pictures proved valuable. Chief Conley wants to again thank the public for working with Detectives in bringing closure to this case. Chief Conley also wants to commend the Patrol Division, Captain Cunningham and Detectives who worked around the clock following leads and building a strong case. Once Dacuhna was developed as a suspect, a warrant for his arrest was obtained for Homicide. Patrol Officers and Detectives began a manhunt and information was entered into NCIC. On Friday night, in Vinton, Louisiana, Vinton City Police investigated reports of a suspicious person, at which time they confronted and arrested Dacuhna on warrants and on a drug charge. The Kenner Police Department thanks the men and women of the Vinton Police Department for taking this subject off the streets and are thankful their training and professionalism kept them safe considering the nature of the crime involved.

KENNER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO