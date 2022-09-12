Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A “Full Circle” Moment For The Actress

A film about the recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial is to be rush-released on the Tubi streaming service. According to Variety, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will dramatise events around the legal action that played out over six weeks earlier this year and will follow the “tumultuous relationship” between the pair. Hot Take stars Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard, and is directed by Sara Lohman, previously responsible for horror film Off the Grid.

MOVIES ・ 4 MINUTES AGO