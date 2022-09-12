DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British man accused by Denmark of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax fraud has been ordered by a Dubai court to pay Copenhagen’s tax authority $1.25 billion, court filings seen Friday show, just days after another Dubai court rejected an extradition order for him. The order by the Dubai Court of Appeal against Sanjay Shah comes as part of a civil case filed four years ago by Denmark’s tax authority, who have been pursuing him as part of their investigation in one of the country’s largest-ever tax fraud case. Shah has maintained his innocence in the case while fighting extradition. A spokesman for Shah, Jack Irvine, said Shah’s lawyers planned to appeal the ruling. That appeal would be heard by Dubai’s Court of Cassation, the emirate’s highest court. Denmark has accused Shah of masterminding an elaborate tax scheme for three years beginning in 2012 involving foreign businesses pretending to own shares in Danish companies and claiming tax refunds for which they were not eligible.

