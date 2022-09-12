ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Morehead Fire Department now has paid full-time firefighters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s just a little bit more firepower now at the Morehead Fire Department after city officials decided for the first time in program history, they’re adding full-time paid positions to the roster. “They’re excited and they’re young and energized and I think we really...
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

UK Athletics announces dates for Big Blue Madness & campout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although the football season is just getting started, it’s never too early to talk basketball. UK Athletics announced Tuesday that Big Blue Madness will return on Friday, October 14. The campout, where fans will try to score tickets for the event, will be October 1-2....
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Madison County inmate recaptured after escape

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has recaptured an escaped inmate. The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Daniel Diles escaped from custody during court proceedings around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies asked the public for any information on Diles’ whereabouts. Wednesday night, investigators got a...
MADISON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy