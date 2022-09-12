Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Top campaign contribution recipients in Illinois for the week of Sept. 4
Bolingbrook tennis player Sanjayrajan Govindarajan Prithivirajan is ranked 8,335th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 32 total points, split between 32 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined...
How high did Lake Bluff junior tennis player Gabriel Fere rank in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
Libertyville tennis player Michael Barhoum is ranked 5,630th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 82 total points, split between 82 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
McGill slams SAFE-T Act: 'Offenders who violated and escaped, we took back into custody'
Illinois Senate 11th District candidate Thomas McGill is calling on the state's politicians to overturn the controversial Safe-T Act. "Truth about Safe-T Act no one is talking about," McGill tweeted. "I worked the house arrest program in Cook County. Offenders who violated and escaped,...
Football: Inside running back Evan Hull's emergence as Northwestern's unstoppable receiving threat
September might just be junior running back Evan Hull's month. As a sophomore in 2021, he recorded two games with two touchdowns and more than 100 yards on the ground. But in the Wildcats' first contest in September 2022, Hull brought his dominance to another level. Statistically,...
UIC Nursing study seeks to improve the return of research results to participants
Denise Kent By Deborah Ziff Soriano Over the course of four years, around 1,200 patients enrolled in a UIC-led study of long COVID-19 will spend hours with scientists and subject themselves to lab work, questionnaires, procedures and genetic testing. Researchers will gather "a tremendous...
City of Sandwich City Council met June 13
Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
Flu Season Is Coming, And It Could Be Bad, Health Officials Say. You Can Get Your Shots To Stay Safe
CHICAGO - The city's health department is urging Chicagoans to get their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations to keep people safe amid fears of a bad flu season. The Chicago Department of Public Health kicked off its annual flu shot campaign Wednesday to encourage people to get vaccinated.... Posted in:
