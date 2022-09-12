Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Top campaign contribution recipients in Illinois for the week of Sept. 4
Bolingbrook tennis player Sanjayrajan Govindarajan Prithivirajan is ranked 8,335th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 32 total points, split between 32 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined...
spotonillinois.com
How high did Lake Bluff junior tennis player Gabriel Fere rank in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
Libertyville tennis player Michael Barhoum is ranked 5,630th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 82 total points, split between 82 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
UIC Nursing study seeks to improve the return of research results to participants
Denise Kent By Deborah Ziff Soriano Over the course of four years, around 1,200 patients enrolled in a UIC-led study of long COVID-19 will spend hours with scientists and subject themselves to lab work, questionnaires, procedures and genetic testing. Researchers will gather "a tremendous...
spotonillinois.com
NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday
The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Two pending projects bring residential boom to Elgin's southwest side
More than 400 new apartments and townhouses may be coming to the southwest side of Elgin through two pending construction developments. The first of those projects received a nod of approval from the city's planning and zoning commission this week.
spotonillinois.com
Flu Season Is Coming, And It Could Be Bad, Health Officials Say. You Can Get Your Shots To Stay Safe
CHICAGO - The city's health department is urging Chicagoans to get their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations to keep people safe amid fears of a bad flu season. The Chicago Department of Public Health kicked off its annual flu shot campaign Wednesday to encourage people to get vaccinated.... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Village of Johnsburg Village Board met Aug. 16
Here is the agenda provided by the board: ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE FROM THE FLOOR - Public comments are limited to 5 minutes in duration. Interrogation of, or personal invectives against village staff, the Village President or Village... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:31. 15:18. 15:18.
spotonillinois.com
McGill slams SAFE-T Act: 'Offenders who violated and escaped, we took back into custody'
Illinois Senate 11th District candidate Thomas McGill is calling on the state's politicians to overturn the controversial Safe-T Act. "Truth about Safe-T Act no one is talking about," McGill tweeted. "I worked the house arrest program in Cook County. Offenders who violated and escaped,...
spotonillinois.com
City of Sandwich City Council met June 13
Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
Comments / 0