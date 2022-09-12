UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has once again questioned Nate Diaz‘s “gangster” credentials, this time owing to their failed matchup at UFC 279. This past weekend, original headlining opponents Diaz and Chimaev had their hands raised in Las Vegas on a card that had been shifted late in the day. The changes, which saw six fighters preparing for new opponents on just 24 hours’ notice, came courtesy of a sizable weight miss from “Borz,” who tipped the scales 7.5 pounds over the limit on Friday.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO