mmanews.com
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
mmanews.com
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
mmanews.com
Jake Paul Shares Odds That He Fights Nate Diaz Next
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has addressed the possibility of him sharing the ring with MMA superstar Nate Diaz down the line. After a 15-year presence in the UFC, Diaz fought out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279. While it appeared that he was set for a tough farewell opposite undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, issues on the scale for “Borz” resulted in the Stockton native facing fellow Octagon veteran Tony Ferguson.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Flying With Left Hook
MMA fighter Daniel Konrad ended his fight against Tayron Chavarro with a punch that sent Chavarro collapsing to the canvas hard. Konrad and Chavarro fought on the main card of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Austria. The two welterweights came out swinging in the opening minute of the fight and looked to be a blood bath.
mmanews.com
Sonnen: Chimaev Acted Wisely Post-UFC 279 Weight Miss
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev acted as he should have done following his controversial weight miss. Entering UFC 279 fight week, some were expecting Chimaev to deliver a performance worthy of making many question whether he should be the first to challenge newly crowned champion Leon Edwards.
mmanews.com
BKFC President Names “Dream Opponent” For Mike Perry
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President David Feldman has his eyes on booking a blockbuster showdown involving Nate Diaz following the conclusion of his UFC contract. On September 10, Diaz fought out his deal on MMA’s biggest stage by submitting fellow fan-favorite veteran Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of the UFC 279 main event. Having added a fitting end to his Octagon tenure, Diaz confirmed his intentions to explore opportunities elsewhere.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Official Weigh-In Results
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
mmanews.com
Edwards: Paul Beating Silva Would Break My Heart
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has admitted that seeing his MMA “GOAT” Anderson Silva lose to Jake Paul would be crushing. Following a legendary career in the UFC, which saw him sit on the middleweight throne for a record-breaking reign between 2006 and 2013, Silva took his striking talents back to the boxing ring, where he’d gone 1-1 as a professional prior to arriving in the Octagon.
mmanews.com
Watch: Bruna Brasil Lands Walk-off Head-Kick KO On DWCS
Bruna Brasil made UFC President Dana White‘s jaw drop with a walk-off knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series. Brasil faced Marnic Mann in the most recent episode of DWCS on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The two flyweights were looking to make a name for themselves and potentially earn a shot in the UFC.
mmanews.com
Rodriguez Reacts To White’s “Shock” At Jingliang Decision
UFC welterweight contender Daniel Rodriguez has reacted to Dana White‘s remarks following his victory over Li Jingliang this past weekend. At UFC 279, held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rodriguez return to the Octagon for the first time since his victory over Kevin Lee last August. By defeating “The Motown Phenom,” the 35-year-old had extended his promotional record to 6-1 and moved closer to the divisional top 15.
mmanews.com
MMA Fighter Protesting Title Fight After Series Of Alleged Fouls
MMA fighter Elisandra Ferreira is appealing her technical decision loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos last month after a series of alleged fouls that went unruled. Ferreira took on Nikolakakos for the Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship (PAWFC) 105lb title in Calgary, CA on Aug. 27. Nikolakakos earned a technical decision victory in Round 4 after landing an illegal knee to the head of Ferreira.
mmanews.com
Chimaev On Diaz: A Real Gangster Wouldn’t Care About Weight
UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has once again questioned Nate Diaz‘s “gangster” credentials, this time owing to their failed matchup at UFC 279. This past weekend, original headlining opponents Diaz and Chimaev had their hands raised in Las Vegas on a card that had been shifted late in the day. The changes, which saw six fighters preparing for new opponents on just 24 hours’ notice, came courtesy of a sizable weight miss from “Borz,” who tipped the scales 7.5 pounds over the limit on Friday.
mmanews.com
Rodriguez: It’s Not In My Best Interest To Fight Kevin Holland
Daniel Rodriguez may have been prepared to face Kevin Holland at UFC 279 before the card experienced some significant alterations, but he won’t be looking to reschedule the matchup anytime soon. Rodriguez and Holland were set to meet in a 180-pound catchweight bout on the main card of UFC...
mmanews.com
Francis Ngannou Endorses One Fighter On The UFC Paris Card
UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou feels that one particular fighter stood out amongst the rest at UFC Paris on September 3. Ngannou was in attendance to witness what was a historic night at UFC Paris, capped off by a heavyweight showdown between former opponent Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. Gane earned a third-round knockout victory in front of the hometown crowd.
mmanews.com
Makhachev Gives Detailed Summary Of How He’ll Beat Oliveira
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev foresees a dominant showing against Charles Oliveira in the upcoming UFC 280 headliner. Makhachev will battle Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira had to vacate the lightweight title ahead of UFC 274 due to a missed weight cut but would end up finishing Justin Gaethje in their fight.
mmanews.com
Whittaker Refuses To Deal With “Ladder Politics” After UFC Paris Win
Robert Whittaker isn’t going to play politics to finagle another middleweight title shot. Whittaker consolidated his position as the division’s number one contender after defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris. The 31-year-old spent the opening round slickly evading Vettori’s onslaught, before finding his offensive rhythm in the last two.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Uses Knee To End Spectacular KO Combo
MMA fighter Armando Gjetja melted Daniel Bastidas with a nasty series of strikes in their matchup at Ring of Combat 77 on Friday. Gjetja and Bastidas fought on the early part of the main card of Ring of Combat 77 in Atlantic City, NJ. The two lightweights fought in a catchweight bout that was put together just weeks before the event.
mmanews.com
White & Schaub Reignite Feud After Chimaev Weight Controversy
UFC President Dana White and former fighter-turned podcaster Brendan Schaub are at it again following Khamzat Chimaev‘s UFC 279 weight miss. The MMA community was shocked when Chimaev missed weight just hours before the biggest fight of his life against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. This forced the UFC and White to get creative and mix up the matchups to save the card.
mmanews.com
Chris Barnett Says Over-Dramatic Doctor Halted Weight Cut
Chris Barnett has opened up on his wild weekend. Not many had a more dramatic weekend than heavyweight Chris Barnett, who missed weight before stopping Jake Collier. Very much an elegant wrecking ball in the cage, he told firstly of his reasons behind the missed weight. This made him the second heavyweight in history to do so behind Justin Tafa. He explained the weird circumstances that led to it when speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.
mmanews.com
Jake Paul/Anderson Silva Press Conference #2 Highlights/Faceoff
Jake Paul and UFC legend Anderson Silva came face-to-face for a second time in as many days ahead of their Oct. 29 boxing match. After their first pre-fight press conference on Monday, Paul and Silva went on the road to Phoenix, AZ for a second media day. The two will square off in the boxing ring as Silva looks to be the first man to defeat Paul.
