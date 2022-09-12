Read full article on original website
KHBS
Sam Pittman has praise for Bobby Petrino ahead of his return to Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino will make his return to Fayetteville on Saturday when his Missouri State Bears will take on the Razorbacks. Petrino was fired from the program in 2012 for failing to disclose a relationship with a woman he hired. The information came out after a motorcycle wreck.
KHBS
Springdale superintendent named 2023 Superintendent of the Year
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools are celebrating after the district's superintendent, Jared Cleveland, was named the 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Arkansas. Cleveland has been in education for 29 years, with the district for more than nine years, and earned the role of superintendent in July 2020.
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
KHBS
Arkansas spear fisher pulls record Spoonbill Fish from Beaver Lake
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Over Labor Day Weekend, Chris Cantrell and two friends were out spearfishing for striped bass. When Cantrell went down for his third dive, around 20 feet deep, he saw a large fish. He swam closer to get a look and saw it was a Spoonbill Fish, so he aimed and took his shot.
KHBS
Summer-like heat coming to the afternoons
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking more summer-like heat over the next several afternoons. But we'll still have those fall-like cooldowns at night.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
KHBS
Fayetteville coalition hires firm to assess parking issues
Dickson Street merchants know all too well of the parking nightmare as does almost anyone else who’s gone down to the street for an event. So today, a coalition of local stakeholders announced they have hired a North Carolina firm to study the problem and find solutions. The coalition...
KHBS
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations starting in Arkansas
Thursday, Sept. 15, is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and events are being held in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley over the next few weeks. The first event kicks off tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library. The event is for kids and it's hosted by the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.
KHBS
Arkansas health experts urge flu vaccines
ROGERS, Ark. — When it comes to the flu, the medical community takes their cues from what they see in the southern hemisphere, since their flu season runs from April to September. Right now, it looks normal. But doctors and nurses said it shouldn’t be a reason to let our guard down.
KHBS
Fort Smith candidate forum draws numerous candidates
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A mix of Democratic, Republican and Libertarian candidates for various state and federal offices were in Fort Smith Thursday evening for a forum with voters. For the more than 50 people that filled the storm shelter at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith Thursday evening,...
KHBS
Sebastian County election commissioner says recent controversy will not affect general election
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Sebastian County Election Commissioner Lee Webb told 40/29 News voters will not notice anything different during the November General Elections, after the chairman of the commission was removed from office. But Webb did say the workload will increase for the two remaining commissioners. "There's nothing...
KHBS
Family arrested, accused of hiding manslaughter suspect in death of 17-year-old Rogers girl
ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers police arrested three people they believe helped hide a boy accused in a girl's shooting death, according to an email from department spokesperson Keith Foster. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed in a vehicle on East Asher Court in April, according...
KHBS
Cares Act funds allowing Fort Smith transit department to expand bus fleet
Cares Act funds allowing Fort Smith transit department to expand bus fleet. Watch video above for more information!
