ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Springdale superintendent named 2023 Superintendent of the Year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools are celebrating after the district's superintendent, Jared Cleveland, was named the 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Arkansas. Cleveland has been in education for 29 years, with the district for more than nine years, and earned the role of superintendent in July 2020.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas

Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas spear fisher pulls record Spoonbill Fish from Beaver Lake

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Over Labor Day Weekend, Chris Cantrell and two friends were out spearfishing for striped bass. When Cantrell went down for his third dive, around 20 feet deep, he saw a large fish. He swam closer to get a look and saw it was a Spoonbill Fish, so he aimed and took his shot.
BEAVER, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
KHBS

Summer-like heat coming to the afternoons

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking more summer-like heat over the next several afternoons. But we'll still have those fall-like cooldowns at night.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville coalition hires firm to assess parking issues

Dickson Street merchants know all too well of the parking nightmare as does almost anyone else who’s gone down to the street for an event. So today, a coalition of local stakeholders announced they have hired a North Carolina firm to study the problem and find solutions. The coalition...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations starting in Arkansas

Thursday, Sept. 15, is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and events are being held in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley over the next few weeks. The first event kicks off tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library. The event is for kids and it's hosted by the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansas health experts urge flu vaccines

ROGERS, Ark. — When it comes to the flu, the medical community takes their cues from what they see in the southern hemisphere, since their flu season runs from April to September. Right now, it looks normal. But doctors and nurses said it shouldn’t be a reason to let our guard down.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
KHBS

Fort Smith candidate forum draws numerous candidates

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A mix of Democratic, Republican and Libertarian candidates for various state and federal offices were in Fort Smith Thursday evening for a forum with voters. For the more than 50 people that filled the storm shelter at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith Thursday evening,...
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy