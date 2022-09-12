ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3

Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska

Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3

Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
Mickey Joseph receives praise from Charles Thompson ahead of Nebraska debut

Mickey Joseph received praise from Charles Thompson a few days before his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach. The 2 players who called Thompson were wide receiver Marcus Washington and linebacker Ochaun Mathis. With Scott Frost’s departure, the program’s future is uncertain and everyone in the program will have to make a decision on their future.
Nebraska football announces promotion to member of Mickey Joseph's staff

Nebraska football is going through some changes. The program announced Mickey Joseph’s replacement at receivers coach now that he will be the head coach until further notice. The team’s former offensive analyst, Mike Cassano, will now be the receivers coach in Lincoln. This season is his 5th season at...
College football bowl projections: USA TODAY includes 9 B1G teams after Week 2

College football bowl projections are updated with every development throughout the season. With Week 2 in the books, one updated projection has 9 B1G teams going bowling. Erick Smith of USA TODAY shared his updated projections on Tuesday. In Smith’s new projections, he has one Big Ten program making the College Football Playoff and 2 others reaching New Year’s Six bowls, which are determined by the selection committee’s rankings.
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels

Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
Dino Babers highlights Aidan O'Connell's accuracy: Last QB like that 'got drafted by the Patriots'

There’s always skepticism when comparing a college quarterback to Tom Brady. The latest presumed one by Syracuse head coach Dino Babers might take the cake. When discussing the matchup against Purdue, Babers said that few quarterbacks have been as impressive in recent memory as Boilermakers’ Aidan O’Connell. Babers didn’t compare the 6th-year senior by name to the 7-time Super Bowl champion, but he did mention how the last time he saw a quarterback with this much accuracy, he was drafted by the Patriots.
Payton Thorne addresses timing concerns with Michigan State WRs

Payton Thorne has had no problems connecting with Jayden Reed this season. It’s the other receivers that he’s had issues with per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Thorne has 445 yards passing with 3 touchdowns so far this season. He has also thrown 3 interceptions, though. Reed has caught 8 passes for 107 yards receiving so far.
TJ Watt officially placed on IR following Week 1 injury

TJ Watt has been officially placed on injured reserve after tearing his pec Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt, a former Wisconsin standout, will be out for at least the next 6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport. Rough way to start the season. Watt played well in...
ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3

ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
