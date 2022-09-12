Read full article on original website
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3
Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
Greg McElroy weighs in on B1G teams that could challenge Michigan prior to The Game
Greg McElroy likes the position that Michigan is in so far. The Wolverines are 2-0, and haven’t faced a B1G team yet. While Michigan is off to a good start, it’s worth noting that its 2 wins are against Colorado State and Hawai’i. UConn should reveal some things now that J.J. McCarthy is QB1.
Mickey Joseph confirms Nebraska defenders are starting with a 'clean slate' in regards to Blackshirt status
Mickey Joseph – Nebraska’s interim coach – making a few changes following the firing of Scott Frost. One of the biggest? The “re-earning” of the Blackshirts for every defensive player. The Blackshirts, a tradition started in 1964 when then-coach Bob Devaney differentiated the defensive starters...
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
Russell Wilson weighs in on late decision-making in Denver Broncos loss
Russell Wilson made his season debut – and Denver Broncos debut – in a Monday Night Football return to Seattle. Wilson took the field to a chorus of boos after beginning his career with the Seahawks. That game did not go well for Wilson. He did throw for...
Nebraska coaching search: Tim Brando says Nebraska needs to forget 'Urban Meyer nonsense'
Nebraska football has been struggling in close games and losing 10-straight to end former head coach Scott Frost’s tenure. Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando added his two cents on Twitter regarding the Nebraska coaching search. Saying in part, “Forget this Urban Meyer nonsense. The notion that ya gotta get...
Mickey Joseph receives praise from Charles Thompson ahead of Nebraska debut
Mickey Joseph received praise from Charles Thompson a few days before his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach. The 2 players who called Thompson were wide receiver Marcus Washington and linebacker Ochaun Mathis. With Scott Frost’s departure, the program’s future is uncertain and everyone in the program will have to make a decision on their future.
Nebraska football announces promotion to member of Mickey Joseph's staff
Nebraska football is going through some changes. The program announced Mickey Joseph’s replacement at receivers coach now that he will be the head coach until further notice. The team’s former offensive analyst, Mike Cassano, will now be the receivers coach in Lincoln. This season is his 5th season at...
College football bowl projections: USA TODAY includes 9 B1G teams after Week 2
College football bowl projections are updated with every development throughout the season. With Week 2 in the books, one updated projection has 9 B1G teams going bowling. Erick Smith of USA TODAY shared his updated projections on Tuesday. In Smith’s new projections, he has one Big Ten program making the College Football Playoff and 2 others reaching New Year’s Six bowls, which are determined by the selection committee’s rankings.
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
Urban Meyer weighs in on Nebraska coaching search, lauds fan support of the Huskers
Urban Meyer is one of the latest figures in college football to give his take on the Nebraska coaching search. He was very complementary of Nebraska’s fanbase per Nick Kosko of 247Sports. Meyer grew up watching the legendary Tom Osborne’s Nebraska teams. He admitted that when he was at...
Dino Babers highlights Aidan O'Connell's accuracy: Last QB like that 'got drafted by the Patriots'
There’s always skepticism when comparing a college quarterback to Tom Brady. The latest presumed one by Syracuse head coach Dino Babers might take the cake. When discussing the matchup against Purdue, Babers said that few quarterbacks have been as impressive in recent memory as Boilermakers’ Aidan O’Connell. Babers didn’t compare the 6th-year senior by name to the 7-time Super Bowl champion, but he did mention how the last time he saw a quarterback with this much accuracy, he was drafted by the Patriots.
Payton Thorne addresses timing concerns with Michigan State WRs
Payton Thorne has had no problems connecting with Jayden Reed this season. It’s the other receivers that he’s had issues with per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Thorne has 445 yards passing with 3 touchdowns so far this season. He has also thrown 3 interceptions, though. Reed has caught 8 passes for 107 yards receiving so far.
TJ Watt officially placed on IR following Week 1 injury
TJ Watt has been officially placed on injured reserve after tearing his pec Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt, a former Wisconsin standout, will be out for at least the next 6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport. Rough way to start the season. Watt played well in...
ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3
ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
