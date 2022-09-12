There’s always skepticism when comparing a college quarterback to Tom Brady. The latest presumed one by Syracuse head coach Dino Babers might take the cake. When discussing the matchup against Purdue, Babers said that few quarterbacks have been as impressive in recent memory as Boilermakers’ Aidan O’Connell. Babers didn’t compare the 6th-year senior by name to the 7-time Super Bowl champion, but he did mention how the last time he saw a quarterback with this much accuracy, he was drafted by the Patriots.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO