Provo, UT

BYU vs. Oregon odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
 3 days ago

BYU is coming off a statement win and Oregon still reeling from a statement loss as both teams meet in college football's Week 3 action this Saturday.

For BYU, it was a double-overtime triumph over Big 12 champion Baylor to keep it undefeated going into another brutal schedule, and for Oregon, a nice 70-14 win over Eastern Washington a week after taking a 49-3 pounding from Georgia in the opener.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

BYU vs. Oregon football picks, predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dj63q_0hrUZxLN00
Week 3 college football schedule: BYU vs. Oregon

Football Power Index is going with the home team, as Oregon has the 54.3 percent chance to defeat BYU on Saturday.

By contrast, BYU has the 45.7 percent shot to defeat the Ducks on the road.

Oddsmakers are also siding with Oregon, which comes in as the slight 4 point favorites , according to the opening line at Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 57 points .

The computer places Oregon at the No. 32 overall spot in its latest college football rankings , good for 4th in the Pac-12 and a jump of 12 positions, and projects the Ducks will win 7.5 games on the season.

AP top 25 voters moved Oregon into the No. 25 spot this week after dropping it from last week's poll following the Georgia loss.

FPI predicts BYU will win 9.1 games this season and comes in at the No. 24 overall spot in the index rankings for Week 3.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football top 25 rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

#Byu#Clemson#College Football Rankings#American Football#Baylor#Oregon Football Power#Caesars Sportsbook#Pac 12#Ducks#Fpi
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

