Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

Watkins: Returning talent gives Kramos a chance to compete in debut season

As Illinois State softball voyages into a new era under the leadership of Tina Kramos, it will have several bright spots to lean on from last year’s sub-.500 squad. Last week ISU announced that 2022 team MVP Emme Olson will be returning for her fifth year of eligibility. Olson’s impact is proven, coming off back-to-back seasons on the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU men's basketball announces 2022-23 conference schedule

The Missouri Valley Conference released the men's basketball conference schedules Thursday, with Illinois State set for six matchups with new MVC opponents. The Redbirds are set to kick off their conference schedule Dec. 1 at new MVC foe, Murray State. The first conference home opener will be played at Redbird...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Illini frontcourt loses depth for the 2022-23 campaign

It was looking like the Illinois basketball team would be adding a solid French player for the 2022 class, but plans have changed in the past week. The Illini have quite the class coming in this season. They finished with the No. 10 recruiting class in the country and landed four four-star high school talents and three of the top transfers in the country. Illinois also received a commitment from an under-the-radar big man as well.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU soccer takes home two MVC weekly awards following 2-0 weekend

Following Illinois State soccer's first two wins of the season, senior Allison Baker and freshman Kelsi McLaughlin took home Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively. Over the two game stretch, Baker recorded three goals, including the first brace of her career to go along with...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU men's golf takes third at Badger Invitational

The ISU men’s golf team finished third at a deep Badger Invitational this weekend, surpassing several power conference schools. Only tournament host Wisconsin and Big-12 Texas A&M outplayed the Birds’ after strong finishes in the final days. Amidst the schools behind ISU in the end were Nebraska, Purdue, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Marquette, Cincinnati, South Florida, and Maryland.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU women's golf takes sixth at Redbird Fall Invitational behind strong final round

After a middle-of-the-pack start, Illinois State women’s golf managed a stellar final-day comeback for a sixth-place finish in the Redbird Fall invitational. On the first day, Emma Rouger and Kira Wolf both for fifth in the field, shooting a two-round 146. Also placing in the top ten was Vinisha Gunaseelan, who finished ninth individually with a score of 149.
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois

Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
JOLIET, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU prepares for Election Day, releasing schedule of early voting and polling locations

Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement reminds students to register to vote ahead of midterm elections in November. While the elections are more than a month away, applications to request a Vote by Mail ballot have been available since Aug. 10. Ballots are estimated to arrive around Sept. 29 to those who have requested them.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to fill your weekend in the Bloomington-Normal area? Check out these upcoming events!. “Look, We’re Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?” Festival. Waiting Room Records will be presenting the “Look, We’re Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?” festival that combines their love for...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 9-11

OREGON — On Sept. 9 at 6:35 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 251. After a brief investigation, deputies arrested Rodger Houghton of Rochelle, for driving while license suspended. Houghton was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a future court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL

