videtteonline.com
Watkins: Returning talent gives Kramos a chance to compete in debut season
As Illinois State softball voyages into a new era under the leadership of Tina Kramos, it will have several bright spots to lean on from last year’s sub-.500 squad. Last week ISU announced that 2022 team MVP Emme Olson will be returning for her fifth year of eligibility. Olson’s impact is proven, coming off back-to-back seasons on the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball announces 2022-23 conference schedule
The Missouri Valley Conference released the men's basketball conference schedules Thursday, with Illinois State set for six matchups with new MVC opponents. The Redbirds are set to kick off their conference schedule Dec. 1 at new MVC foe, Murray State. The first conference home opener will be played at Redbird...
Illinois Basketball: Illini frontcourt loses depth for the 2022-23 campaign
It was looking like the Illinois basketball team would be adding a solid French player for the 2022 class, but plans have changed in the past week. The Illini have quite the class coming in this season. They finished with the No. 10 recruiting class in the country and landed four four-star high school talents and three of the top transfers in the country. Illinois also received a commitment from an under-the-radar big man as well.
videtteonline.com
ISU soccer takes home two MVC weekly awards following 2-0 weekend
Following Illinois State soccer's first two wins of the season, senior Allison Baker and freshman Kelsi McLaughlin took home Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively. Over the two game stretch, Baker recorded three goals, including the first brace of her career to go along with...
videtteonline.com
ISU men's golf takes third at Badger Invitational
The ISU men’s golf team finished third at a deep Badger Invitational this weekend, surpassing several power conference schools. Only tournament host Wisconsin and Big-12 Texas A&M outplayed the Birds’ after strong finishes in the final days. Amidst the schools behind ISU in the end were Nebraska, Purdue, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Marquette, Cincinnati, South Florida, and Maryland.
videtteonline.com
ISU women's golf takes sixth at Redbird Fall Invitational behind strong final round
After a middle-of-the-pack start, Illinois State women’s golf managed a stellar final-day comeback for a sixth-place finish in the Redbird Fall invitational. On the first day, Emma Rouger and Kira Wolf both for fifth in the field, shooting a two-round 146. Also placing in the top ten was Vinisha Gunaseelan, who finished ninth individually with a score of 149.
Nazareth Academy coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team. Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday. Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled […]
A look ahead to ‘Overtime’ and week 4 of the high school football season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber provide a preview of the high school football action this weekend in the Rockford area and what’s to come on their half-hour ‘Overtime’ show seen live Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39…that start time could slide back […]
videtteonline.com
ISU Class of 2026 the largest in 35 years; students express why they chose ISU
Illinois State University’s class of 2026 represents the largest freshman class that ISU has seen in 35 years, reaching a total of 3,983 freshmen. This represents an 18% increase in freshman enrollment and a 2% increase in overall enrollment. The number of total enrolled students at ISU is now...
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?
I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
WAND TV
Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois
Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
videtteonline.com
ISU prepares for Election Day, releasing schedule of early voting and polling locations
Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement reminds students to register to vote ahead of midterm elections in November. While the elections are more than a month away, applications to request a Vote by Mail ballot have been available since Aug. 10. Ballots are estimated to arrive around Sept. 29 to those who have requested them.
Illinois Women Mash Their Names Together to Form the Most Perfect Event Company in Town
With the ability to smash their names together like they did, Savannah and Ashley were meant to dream up their business. I'm always here for a great story and when I found out how Savannah Fletcher and Ashley Naveroski created their event company name, my mind was very happy. Savannah...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to fill your weekend in the Bloomington-Normal area? Check out these upcoming events!. “Look, We’re Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?” Festival. Waiting Room Records will be presenting the “Look, We’re Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?” festival that combines their love for...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 9-11
OREGON — On Sept. 9 at 6:35 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 251. After a brief investigation, deputies arrested Rodger Houghton of Rochelle, for driving while license suspended. Houghton was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a future court date.
Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident victim who lost legs leaves hospital
The woman who suffered a life-changing injury in a boat accident near Navy Pier is now out of the hospital.
