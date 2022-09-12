Read full article on original website
Fashion's Favorite Hairstylist Doubles Down on His Cult-Favorite Product Collection
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. David Mallett’s styling products, which include his Fresh Eau de Concombre—the very first dual hair and face mist—and the Volume Powder that launched a thousand imitations, offer the same satisfaction as his haircuts, which book out months in advance: performance that appears effortless. But there is no display at Sephora, no rigorous launch schedule to take Mallett’s name beyond the rarefied circles he operates in, from New York to his four-chair salon at the Ritz in Paris. “Sharing my message was never really my priority,” the Australian-born coiffeur says over the whir of a blow-dryer during a recent trim. Then, in 2021, after losing his husband, who had been the driving force behind building Mallett’s namesake line, the 57-year-old locked in on what his clientele—which includes Charlotte Gainsbourg and the designer Natacha Ramsay-
The Telfar Rainbow Bag Drop Was Beautiful Chaos
“Not for you—for everyone,” is Telfar’s tagline. It alludes to the efforts made by the Black-owned New York brand to create and sustain an “It bag” without any of the pesky exclusivity. And on Sunday afternoon, Telfar leaned into this lofty but democratic catchphrase, which was shouted into a loudspeaker to thousands of ecstatic shoppers clamoring outside a Rainbow Shop.
Shop 30 Fall Dresses Inspired by the VOGUE World: New York Runway
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Of the handful of trends we saw walk the VOGUE World: New York runway, fall dresses were a standout in every one. Be it evening-ready metallic foil-like gowns, retro polkadot midis or long-sleeved patchwork frocks—the epitome of autumnal—there was no shortage of shopping inspiration.
Erykah Badu on Walking Her First Runway for Vogue World
Jesus might walk on water, but Erykah Badu glides down cobblestones. “I’m sure everybody had to really focus on each step,” she says of her fellow Vogue World models, who traipsed down West 13th street last night. “And you kind of let the ancestors guide your footsteps, hoping you don’t step in the wrong crack.” There were no wrong cracks for Badu when she every-so-smoothly stepped down the catwalk last night, wearing a craft-forward combination of Bode, CDLM, ERL, as well as her Badu World accessories. Yet, it was the first time that Badu ever took the runway. “It’s kind of too soon to say exactly how I feel. I'm still experiencing it and watching it back,” says a zen Badu over the phone. “I love to participate in fashion, the industry’s idea of style, and what it looks like from year to year, season to season.”
How Doja Cat Painted Her Face—and Head—for Vogue World Last Night
Around a month ago, Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat unveiled her latest hairstyle: a closely shaved head. The new look prompted a fair amount of sexist attacks, prompting the singer to tell her critics that she was unconcerned with their opinions (in more colorful language). But the “Woman” singer is not letting naysayers dim her shine. She’s masterfully using New York Fashion Week events as a platform to debut a full-fledged new aesthetic, with her new haircut as a focal point.
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Ready for Vogue World
Sabrina Carpenter could not have been more excited for the Vogue World runway show and street fair last night. “We are celebrating 130 years of Vogue. It is so iconic and legendary,” she said. “I’ve bought so many issues of Vogue in my life they give so many incredible people a platform.” For the event, Carpenter, a recent transplant to New York, was radiant. While the actor arrived at her getting-ready suite in super casual attire–a basketball jersey over a T-shirt–she left looking radiant. Carpenter opted for a vintage Alexandre Vaulthier black halter dress with a keyhole criss-cross at the chest, along with a bedazzled heart-shaped bag, a bracelet that coiled around the wrist, and a pair of vertiginous heels. Her hair was piled into a relaxed top knot, with her curtain bangs framing her face.
The Best Beauty Looks From Vogue World: New York
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue took over a cobblestone street in New York’s Meatpacking District tonight and staged an unforgettable fashion show-meets-street-fair: Vogue World: New York. Naturally, all of fashion’s boldest and brighter stars turned out major looks for the evening. But, in addition to the clothes, mood board-worthy beauty abounded.
5 Fall Trends to Know About Now—As Seen on the VOGUE World: New York Runway
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A lot happened at VOGUE World: New York! From Lil Nas X’s unforgettable getup to the catwalk turns from Emily Ratajkowski, Hari Nef, and more. And let’s not forget the fall 2022 fashion trends. The event served as both a celebration of Vogue’s 130 anniversary—a look back at our magazine’s luminous history—and present-day fashion. Both directions proved equally stylish.
In a Season of Overwhelmingly Pared-Back Beauty, Tory Burch Goes With Glitter
Thus far, it’s been a pretty minimal New York Fashion Week when it comes to makeup. Clean, warm, glowing, skin has been the mandate from Altuzarra to Fendi, where makeup artist Pat McGrath described the look as “sublime skin meets minimal majorness.” There’s a reason for this stripped-back aesthetic, suggests Diane Kendal. “Every show I’ve been doing this week has been about the nineties,” the makeup artist revealed tonight backstage at Tory Burch, where the directive was much the same. “It’s that very clean, super, super wet and glowing skin, or there were highlights in specific places,” Kendal continued, referencing the highly recognizable look preferred by era-specific photographers such as Mario Sorrenti and David Simms. But there is a different nineties beauty archetype —the one preferred by designers such as Helmut Lang and Martin Margiela, in which there was one thing that “maybe not everyone had, an off lip color, or something going on with the eye”—that Kendal leaned into for Burch’s spring show designating a chunky, silver, glitter-clad cat-eye as the singular statement.
Your Tour of Wes Gordon’s Studio
“I think happy people make happy clothes,” Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon says of the palpably joyful mood in his New York atelier. Kicking off our exclusive fashion month coverage: Watch as Vogue Runway’s José Criales-Unzueta ventures Inside The Studio to discover the “garden of dresses” that bloom on Wes’s spring 2023 runway.
Watch Lori Harvey Channel “Modern Day Barbie” for Vogue World
The Vogue World fashion show in New York had a star-studded front row, including Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Kravis. Also in the VIP section? Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey, who allowed Vogue in on her getting-ready process in a new video. Harvey’s Vogue World glam began with a...
Step Into the Kitchen With Kris and Kylie Jenner
If there’s one thing we know about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it’s that they love a bit of glitz—but what we didn’t know was that their love for bling extends all the way to the kitchen. “We should have a cooking show,” says Kris Jenner in a new Vogue video with Kylie Jenner, both dripping in diamond jewelry and wearing makeup from Kylie’s latest limited-edition Kylie Cosmetics collection. (The collection is inspired by none other than Kris herself—plus, of course, Kris’s love of martinis.) Immediately afterwards, the pair turn to each other as inspiration strikes, exclaiming in unison: “Cooking with Kris and Kylie!”
Ciara on Getting Glowing Skin, Perfecting Power Brows, and Launching Her New Beauty Brand
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. Since rising to fame in...
Supermodel Skin, Humidity-Proof Hair, and Stiletto-Shaped Tips Shut Down the Vogue World Runway
“Should we talk about the weather?” Lucas Wilson asked with a smile last night as he motioned toward his station backstage at Vogue World, which was outfitted with the best humidity fighters the hairstylist could assemble: Bumble and Bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil to help repair dry strands near the end of New York Fashion Week; its iconic Thickening Spray to strengthen lengths and “lock in these flyaways and fluffies”; and its Dryspun Texture Spray for soft, movable piecey-ness. The air was thick with moisture and anticipation as a will-it-or-won’t-it conversation about forecast thunderstorms made its way around the outdoor tented area overlooking the show’s West 13th Street runway, but Wilson seemed unfazed; the weather would hold, and the loose waves, braids, and slicked-back chignons and ponytails that he customized for each model benefited from what was, hands down, the best casting of the week. “With such an iconic lineup, you really just want to see these girls in their natural look, so that when they walk through the smoke at the beginning of the runway, you get that little treat, like, ‘Oh, my God, this is a major moment!’” said Wilson.
Just One Thing: A Buckle-y Pair of Boots Tops Fall’s Must-Shop List
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Each year, a pair of boots ranks high among the top autumnal trends. This is, in many ways, a given, but what’s not is what kind of boots are trending. For fall 2022, it’s a pair of buckle-y boots—much like the pair Lila Moss wears from Miu Miu in a spread photographed for our October issue.
Pink Martini’s Merch, Designed by Balenciaga, Is Tender, Spunky, and Chic
Balenciaga tapped the 14-member orchestra Pink Martini to create a playlist for Apple Music, and in turn made spunky, uplifting merch to match. The Demna-designed hoodies and long-sleeve shirts are tender and personal. Rendered in soft baby pink and white, they feature the colorful name of the band and the hometowns from where each member hails, spanning from “a plant farm in rural Indiana” to Sofia, Bulgaria. “It’s got little details about the band all over it in an illustrated fashion, and the hometown list is just so touching that we are all on [it],” says lead singer China Forbes.
At NYFW, the Love Affair Between Frame and The Ritz Paris Continued
They say there’s nothing more beautiful than Paris in the rain, and on this past Sunday night, a light, poetic drizzle swept across Manhattan just in time for the start of Frame’s celebration at The Nines. The reason for the fete? To usher in the second drop of the brand’s collaboration with the one-and-only Ritz Paris. Direct from the hotel were the gilded luggage trolleys, teddybear key rings, matchbooks, and bellhops, as well as Colin Field, the renowned and beloved head bartender of the Ritz Paris, who had made the trip to New York for the occasion to serve up a seemingly endless supply of his expertly crafted martinis to the likes of Imaan Hammam, Justin Theroux, Nicole Richie, and Karlie Kloss.
The Secrets Behind Selena Gomez’s Glamorous Glow at the Emmys 2022
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last night at the Emmys, Selena Gomez served up old Hollywood glamour—proving that the classics never go out of style, especially on the red carpet. The star, whose Hulu series Only Murders In The Building was nominated for Outstanding Comedy series, graced the red carpet in a white beaded Celine halter neck gown styled by Kate Young. With a pair of dangling emerald earrings by Boucheron and a dazzling ring, the look was a study in minimalist glamour.
The Best Looks From Afropunk Brooklyn 2022
Afropunk was ready to return to Brooklyn for the first time since 2019—and with headliners the Roots and Burna Boy, a huge turnout was pretty much guaranteed. And the looks on display at last weekend’s festival were just as exciting as the lineup of performers. Stylish attendees arrived...
Backstage at Vogue World, Photographed by Helena Christensen
Vogue World brought together the biggest names in fashion for a one-night-only runway event and street fair on a cobblestoned block in Manhattan’s meatpacking district. Stars such as Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker, Lori Harvey, and Lil Nas X sat in the front row, and the talent on the runway was equally stacked. Joining Serena Williams, who opened the show in caped, custom Balenciaga, were Gigi Hadid, Precious Lee, Shalom Harlow, Emily Ratajkowski….the list goes on and on.
