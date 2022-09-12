“Should we talk about the weather?” Lucas Wilson asked with a smile last night as he motioned toward his station backstage at Vogue World, which was outfitted with the best humidity fighters the hairstylist could assemble: Bumble and Bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil to help repair dry strands near the end of New York Fashion Week; its iconic Thickening Spray to strengthen lengths and “lock in these flyaways and fluffies”; and its Dryspun Texture Spray for soft, movable piecey-ness. The air was thick with moisture and anticipation as a will-it-or-won’t-it conversation about forecast thunderstorms made its way around the outdoor tented area overlooking the show’s West 13th Street runway, but Wilson seemed unfazed; the weather would hold, and the loose waves, braids, and slicked-back chignons and ponytails that he customized for each model benefited from what was, hands down, the best casting of the week. “With such an iconic lineup, you really just want to see these girls in their natural look, so that when they walk through the smoke at the beginning of the runway, you get that little treat, like, ‘Oh, my God, this is a major moment!’” said Wilson.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO