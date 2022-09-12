Read full article on original website
Mayor: Cost of removing lead pipes will increase water rate by 70%
Evanston’s mayor said at a recent water summit that without more help from the federal government, the city will have to increase the water rate by 70% to pay for the cost of removing lead water pipes. Mayor Daniel Biss said at Thursday’s One Water Summit that the city...
Evanston’s federal COVID-19 recovery funds now down to $10 million
Evanston’s bundle of federal COVID-19 recovery funds is running down, with roughly $10 million left from the original total of approximately $43.1 million. City officials provided an update on the funds at the Monday, Sept. 12, City Council meeting, where Council members approved two more American Recovery Plan Act supported allocations:
Federal lawsuit claims 2019 firing was discriminatory, racial and retaliatory
Kevin Brown, the city’s former community services manager whose termination on Nov. 15, 2019, sparked a community protest, filed a complaint in federal court on Sept. 13 against the City of Evanston alleging that he was terminated on the basis of race and in retaliation for having months before called out a white supervisor for racial discrimination.
City to pay $508,000 for cleaning, maintenance to business areas
Evanston City Council members approved Sept. 12 an allocation of $508,000 in federal COVID recovery funds to a Brooklyn-based company to provide elevated cleaning and maintenance to the city’s downtown and other business areas. The board balked, however, at a move by several council members to add a social...
John McClelland: A Time-Traveler’s Evanston
Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. I first saw Evanston in July 1969. We returned to stay in...
Legacy Business Program to help long-time enterprises survive and succeed
Council members, city staff and local business owners are collaborating on a program to ensure long-standing Evanston businesses and nonprofits can remain community fixtures well into the future. The new Legacy Business Program, still early in its development, will provide direct support to Evanston-based businesses and nonprofit organizations that have...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Above, a scene from what Northwestern University calls “Kiss ’n’ Bye”: the moment parents say farewell to their new first-year students. Here’s Josie White with dad Steven and mom Annabeth in the Deering Meadow on Tuesday morning, along with 2,300 other new Northwestern students who just marched through the Weber Arch. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties
Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
Picturing Evanston
“Vigil,” an installation by Evanston-artist Alice George at 1324 Ashland Avenue. It’s a response to the violence epidemic in the United States. Starting on August 15, George suspended one origami boat for each gun-related fatality in Cook County. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and...
Orrington Burger King to be razed ‘any day’ and coming soon … the AMC theater
The empty Burger King building at the corner of Clark Street and Orrington Avenue, which has been closed since December 2020, will be demolished “in a matter of days” according to Annie Coakley, Executive Director of Downtown Evanston. Coakley also assured residents that the reopening of the Church...
District 65 hopefuls prioritize race, safety issues
This week during closed-session meetings, the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board is reviewing and discussing applications for the opening on the board left by the departure of former Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon resigned on Aug. 8, effective immediately, and President Sergio Hernandez previously announced the board’s intention to appoint...
ETHS school board addresses gun violence, ‘devastating’ health inequities in Evanston
After several shootings rocked Evanston over the summer, members of the Evanston Township High School board called on each other, local government agencies, community organizations and individuals to work together to curb the violence at the board’s first meeting of the new school year Monday night. In July, a...
Blaming Kim Foxx for rise in crime is ‘dead wrong,’ judicial watchdog says
A judicial watchdog is out with an evaluation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. It says, basically, Foxx is not perfect, but Chicago and the county could do a lot worse. The report comes from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts.
Republican Darren Bailey now living in Hancock to ‘immerse’ himself in the city he dubbed a 'hellhole'
CHICAGO - It’s not quite like former Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne moving into Cabrini-Green — but Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey has moved into the John Hancock Center, one of Chicago’s most iconic buildings, to "immerse" himself "in the culture" of a city he’s repeatedly dubbed a "hellhole."
North Shore Century Bike Ride will bring thousands to Evanston this Sunday
More than 2,000 brightly clad bicycle riders, friends and supporters are expected to descend upon Evanston Sunday, Sept. 18, when the Evanston Bicycle Club’s annual North Shore Century bicycle ride gets underway. Starting that morning in Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., on Evanston’s lakeshore, the cycling event brings riders...
Northwest suburban mayors, first responders, business owners oppose massive $31B railroad merger
Politicians, emergency responders, business owners and even Metra itself are all opposed to a massive merger of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City southern railroads.
State Senator Gets Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich To Record Video Saying Law To End Cash Bail Is ‘F–ing Golden’
LITTLE VILLAGE — As pushback mounts and misinformation spreads about a law to eliminate cash bail, a Democratic state senator paid former Gov. Rod Blagojevich to record a video saying the law “will dramatically improve the lives” of Illinoisans. He also got the former governor to call...
$125,000 settlement approved in Snapchat lawsuit
City Council approved a $125,000 payment Monday night to settle a federal lawsuit against the city and former Police Chief Demitrous Cook, stemming from Snapchat posts Cook made in February 2020. The payment resolves all claims and covers the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees in the lawsuit, which was first filed on...
Why is the 2nd installment of property tax in Chicago not out yet?
Hi, I checked the Cook county treasurer's website planning to pay the 2nd installment tax bill which is due on October 1. To my surprise, the bill hasn't come out yet. What happened? Why are they late? What's the new due date? Please advise.
Proposed Railroad Merger Sparks Intense Backlash From Officials in Chicago Suburbs
A massive proposed merger between two of the largest railroad companies in the world has sparked a huge response from suburban officials and residents, who fear the union could cause significant safety issues in the months and years ahead. The proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads,...
