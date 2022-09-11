ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How did former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco do in his NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs?

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vzd6P_0hrUTeAu00

Isiah Pacheco had a dream NFL debut on Sunday, the former Rutgers football running back up all the preseason buzz in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-21 win at the Arizona Cardinals.

A seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, Pacheco showcased a little bit of everything. Pacheco ran strong, finishing his NFL debut with 62 rushing yards on 12 carries with a touchdown . The score came midway through the fourth quarter as Pacheco took the handoff,  went to his right and then followed his blockers for a four-yard touchdown run with 7:40 left in the game.

The former All-Big Ten selection was a multi-year starter at Rutgers. He was highly praised by fans and the media throughout training camp and preseason for his strong showing. He also received considerable praise from his teammates as well as head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Here is Pacheco’s touchdown run, the first of his NFL career:

He also had a nice 23-yard gain where he showed patience, went through the B-gap on the right side and then exploded into the second level.

Related

What can Rutgers take away from Saturday's big win over Wagner?

The Chiefs are now 1-0 to start the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers are coming off their first win of the season after knocking off the Raiders 24-19, Justin Herbert and company will look to make it two in a row tonight. As for the Chiefs, they put up the most points in week one with a 44-21 win over Arizona. Patrick Mahomes threw for 5 touchdowns and over 360 yards in his season debut as he is looking in mid-season shape.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers’ head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals#Pff Fantasy Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Watson's improbable story: From working at Wendy's to game-winning pick-six

Seventh-round rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson’s 99-yard pick-six of Justin Herbert with 10:43 left in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game was improbable for several reasons. Watson was only on the field because first-round rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, and Watson was his replacement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy