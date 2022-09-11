How did former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco do in his NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Isiah Pacheco had a dream NFL debut on Sunday, the former Rutgers football running back up all the preseason buzz in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-21 win at the Arizona Cardinals.

A seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, Pacheco showcased a little bit of everything. Pacheco ran strong, finishing his NFL debut with 62 rushing yards on 12 carries with a touchdown . The score came midway through the fourth quarter as Pacheco took the handoff, went to his right and then followed his blockers for a four-yard touchdown run with 7:40 left in the game.

The former All-Big Ten selection was a multi-year starter at Rutgers. He was highly praised by fans and the media throughout training camp and preseason for his strong showing. He also received considerable praise from his teammates as well as head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Here is Pacheco’s touchdown run, the first of his NFL career:

He also had a nice 23-yard gain where he showed patience, went through the B-gap on the right side and then exploded into the second level.

The Chiefs are now 1-0 to start the season.