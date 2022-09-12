Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz reveals the heartfelt four-word message Nick Kyrgios sent him after his historic win in New York
Nick Kyrgios never doubted Carlos Alcaraz could win the US Open this year and reminded the Spaniard of his prediction, shortly after the teenager's triumph in New York. Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Rudd 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory in the final at Flushing Meadows on Monday (AEST) to win his maiden Grand Slam and become the youngest world No1 in history.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis
Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
Rafa Nadal shares classy message to Roger Federer about retirement
Rafa Nadal posted a note on social media Thursday in response to Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from the ATP after the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old underwent another knee surgery last year and became unranked this year as he missed events. He last...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Is Jon Rahm really going to ditch PGA Tour for LIV Golf?
LIV Golf are reportedly gearing up to name another big signing in the coming weeks and speculation is mounting that it could be Jon Rahm. The former World No.1 has previously spoken on the topic of LIV on several occasions and if you take a closer look at what he has said over the past year it's not inconceivable that he may have had a shift in attitude.
Tennis Star Simona Halep Undergoes Nose Job, 'Functional' & 'Aesthetic'
Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep will look a little different the next time she takes the tennis court ... she just revealed she got a nose job -- for both "functional" and "aesthetic" purposes. The 30-year-old said in a social media post Thursday she'd been having difficulty breathing for...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Swimsuit Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been having quite the year so far. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Not long later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. According to multiple reports, the deal pays him more than $100 million.
Serena Williams Eats Up The Runway At The Vogue World Fashion Show
Williams commanded the crowd on the runway during the show wearing a long silver flowing cape courtesy of Balenciaga.
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Rory McIlroy reveals the prospect of a Saudi-backed LIV Series rebel winning the PGA Championship gave him 'extra motivation' at Wentworth... as he admits it's 'a weird time in golf' right now
Rory McIlroy has admitted that the 'grim' prospect of a LIV Golf player winning the BMW PGA Championship gave him extra motivation. Patrick Reed's final round of 63 set the early clubhouse target of 14 under par at Wentworth and was not surpassed for almost two hours, when Jon Rahm eagled the 18th to finish 16 under.
Serena Williams Teases Return to Tennis After Retirement: 'Tom Brady Started an Amazing Trend'
Is Serena Williams thinking about pulling a Tom Brady and returning to tennis after her "retirement" from the sport?. That's the question Jimmy Fallon had on Tuesday night, when the 23-time Grand Slam champ made a visit to his NBC show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After discussing what...
PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy
Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
World No. 1 men's tennis player Carlos Alcaraz makes quick-turnaround trip home to play for Spain in Davis Cup finals
MADRID -- It was a quick turnaround for tennis' new No. 1. Hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup finals. "I'm very proud to arrive as No. 1 and do my...
Tennis, Sports World Reacts to Legend Roger Federer’s Retirement
Athletes and observers around the world paid homage to the superstar as the news broke.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Serena Williams Shuts Down Vogue World Runway in Stunning Silver Look
Serena Williams is the GOAT on and off the tennis court. All eyes were on the tennis champion as she commanded the room to open the Vogue World runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. For her epic entrance, Serena stunned in a custom silver metallic Balenciaga...
Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP Tour and grand slams
Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from the ATP Tour and grand slams following the Laver Cup next week in London.
Roger Federer Thanks Wife Mirka For Tireless Support ‘While Over 8-Months Pregnant’ in Retirement Note
Roger Federer has sweet, loving words for his wife Mirka and their four children as he says goodbye to the world of tennis. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his family as part of a longer note to the Tennis community. “I...
Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis
LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
