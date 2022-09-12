Kevin Durant is hardly most people's favorite NBA player, especially not after the way his last few career moves have gone. While most fans realize that Durant is one-of-a-kind and an elite player, they still find it hard to stomach how he has hopped around from team to team in pursuit of a championship. And this all began the day he decided to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder, even KD recognizes that day as the day his legacy died in the eyes of the larger NBA fanbase.

