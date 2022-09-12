Read full article on original website
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50
Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Made A Huge Mistake When He Returned To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers
There are players like Kobe Bryant who was talented but honed their skills through sheer hard work and dedication. On the other hand, there are players who are simply blessed with a flair for playing basketball, like Magic Johnson. We are not comparing the two players in any way. But...
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
Stephen Curry hints how much longer he plans to play
Stephen Curry just won his fourth NBA championship in eight years, but even that unbelievable accomplishment doesn’t quite do the historical gravity of his current level of play justice. Before Curry tormented the Boston Celtics en route to finally winning his first Finals MVP, only five other players had...
Warriors star Stephen Curry blamed for Klay Thompson’s NBA 2K23 rating controversy by Ronnie 2K
Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was quite vocal about how he didn’t agree with his NBA 2K23 rating. So much so, that Klay took to Instagram to put the game on blast for giving him an 88 rating for his 3-point shooting. Ronnie 2K has now responded to...
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About
On Tuesday, September 13, DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
Big News Reported About Dwyane Wade
On Tuesday, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports that former NBA star Dwyane Wade will not return to TNT this season. The three-time NBA Champion played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over 16 seasons in the NBA.
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Puts Los Angeles House Up For Sale
The NBA season is just 35 days away from Tuesday, and Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season was his first year with the franchise, and he averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games. Yet,...
New York Knicks Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When life doesn’t go as planned, it stings. It’s always easier to prepare for a disappointment that you were braced for. In the NBA, you don’t have to tell that to New York Knicks fans. After all, they’ve had their share of disappointments over the years. Who...
Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star
On Tuesday, Dwight Howard still remains a free agent. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and I think the Cleveland Cavaliers should consider signing him.
Kevin Durant Ruthlessly Snubbed Russell Westbrook By Not Naming Him As A Top 5 Teammate In His Career: "Kyrie, James, Steph, Klay... And Imma Go With Serge Ibaka."
Kevin Durant is hardly most people's favorite NBA player, especially not after the way his last few career moves have gone. While most fans realize that Durant is one-of-a-kind and an elite player, they still find it hard to stomach how he has hopped around from team to team in pursuit of a championship. And this all began the day he decided to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder, even KD recognizes that day as the day his legacy died in the eyes of the larger NBA fanbase.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Family Photoshoot With Vanity Fair: "Bryce Look Too Much Like Bron."
LeBron James is without a doubt one of the most popular athletes not only in the NBA but in the entire world. Many people are fans of him due to his play on the court, but also due to his off-the-court contributions to his community. Jayson Tatum once revealed how...
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
