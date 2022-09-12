ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks

Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Deborah “Debbie” Bailey was last seen on Sept. 11. Bailey is 5′5″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair with a silver streak, and police said her hair could possibly be in a short ponytail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

TSA: Armstrong County man had loaded handgun in carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport

A loaded handgun was found Wednesday morning in a passenger's duffel bag at the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. Allegheny County police said the discovery was made a little before 3:30 a.m. Police said the 30-year-old man from Armstrong County had a valid concealed carry permit and had left the gun in his bag. The 9mm gun was loaded with nine bullets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

2 injured in Shaler house fire

Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
DONEGAL, PA
wtae.com

41-year-old woman missing out of Lawrence County

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 41-year-old woman from Hickory Township, Lawrence County. Wendy Marie Quear hasn’t been seen since last Friday. Police described her as being five-foot-six and approximately 220 pounds with short brown...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
PITTSBURGH, PA

