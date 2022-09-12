Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtae.com
Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
Target 11: Pittsburgh police officer under investigation for social media post
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that a Pittsburgh police officer has been taken off the street and assigned to desk duty after a social media post criticizing Pittsburgh leaders. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle obtained a copy of the social media post. Earle said the officer at first...
Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks
Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Deborah “Debbie” Bailey was last seen on Sept. 11. Bailey is 5′5″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair with a silver streak, and police said her hair could possibly be in a short ponytail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New video shows the moments rookie police officer was shot, killed in Blawnox
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — In Kevin McSwiggen’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors showed video from his dash camera, as he is following off-duty Oakdale police officer, Chuck Stipetich off of 28 to his home in Blawnox. Eventually, they stop in front of the home, and you can hear McSwiggen start...
Man carjacked twice in front of his Pittsburgh home shares his story
PITTSBURGH — Robert Dunham said on Monday at 9:00 a.m. when he went to get his car from the lot next to his house a gunman was waiting inside. The gunman put one arm around the man’s neck and then placed the gun to his head and said, “Give me your keys and phone.”
Pennsylvania man allegedly kicks bloodied dog in the face in front of police
PITTSBURGH — An abused dog in Pittsburgh received emergency care after being rescued by police after they saw a man allegedly kick the animal in the face, according to our affiliate KDKA. Police responded to St. Patrick Street on Sunday evening after receiving complaints of a dog screaming in pain. Officers witnessed Paris Lundy take […]
WJAC TV
Indiana woman severely beats man with frying pan in front of 5-month-old baby, police say
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An Indiana woman is in jail after holding a man captive and beating him in front of her 5-month-old baby, according to official documents. The documents note that the Mishawaka Police Department was called to a home on Sept. 7. Officers found 61-year-old John Hanson naked, severely beaten, and wearing a ball gag at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local police officer facing assault charges has hearing suspended due to ‘conflict of interest’
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Suspended Homestead Borough Police Officer Shawn McMinn declined to comment on a legal case against him as he left the courtroom Tuesday. He is facing charges of simple assault, harassment, and felony strangulation stemming from an incident with his wife on Sept. 3 in Whitehall.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating shooting in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, calls for the shooting came in at 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday. State police confirmed the shooting took place in the 400 block of Clover Street in Brownsville. There is no...
Loaded gun found by child on playground at McKeesport Childcare Development Center
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — People who work near the McKeesport Childcare Development Center were grateful that no kids were hurt after a child found a loaded handgun on the playground. “It’s a blessing that she didn’t squeeze the trigger or touch the trigger. There’s multiple day care on this street....
Former NFL player attacked North Versailles woman in front of her 11-year-old son, police say
A former NFL player is accused of breaking into a North Versailles home and beating a woman in front of her 11-year-old son earlier this week. Rontez Miles, 33, of Forest Hills, is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal mischief in connection with the alleged attack. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
TSA: Armstrong County man had loaded handgun in carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport
A loaded handgun was found Wednesday morning in a passenger's duffel bag at the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. Allegheny County police said the discovery was made a little before 3:30 a.m. Police said the 30-year-old man from Armstrong County had a valid concealed carry permit and had left the gun in his bag. The 9mm gun was loaded with nine bullets.
Man charged with infant son’s hot car death in Upper St. Clair waives preliminary hearing
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Khang Nguyen waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday, nearly three months after his infant son died. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Father charged in baby’s death in hot car in Upper St. Clair granted non-monetary bail. Nguyen is out on bond, and Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca spoke to...
2 injured in Shaler house fire
Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
‘Our neighbors killing our neighbors’: Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Tuesday, Pritchard street was filled with kids playing. But on Monday evening, the entire block was filled with police as officers worked to piece together a disagreement gone wrong. “These are our neighbors killing our neighbors,” said Myron Terry. Myron Terry, a father and the director...
wtae.com
41-year-old woman missing out of Lawrence County
HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 41-year-old woman from Hickory Township, Lawrence County. Wendy Marie Quear hasn’t been seen since last Friday. Police described her as being five-foot-six and approximately 220 pounds with short brown...
Local couple facing charges after giving teens alcohol, letting them play with loaded gun
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A California Borough couple is accused of giving liquor to 14-year-olds and letting them play with a loaded gun. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Jeremy and Trisha Jackson are facing multiple child endangerment charges. Police were called to their Pennsylvania...
Police looking for man who pulled gun inside Coraopolis bar
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) — Hot tempers in a local bar have Coraopolis police asking for help.Police are looking to identify a man who they said last month pulled a gun inside the Steel Shaker bar on 4th Avenue.if you have any information, you are asked to call the police.
Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
Comments / 1