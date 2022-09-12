PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO