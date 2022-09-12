Read full article on original website
The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonightChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Win It IV LennyChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique nameCJ CoombsPeculiar, MO
Tea lovers who need the frequent comfort drink can find bubble tea in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
Chiefs, Bills sit on top of Nick's NFL Tiers heading into Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright tiers all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 2 and Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills trail right behind him. Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
Should Geno Smith's showing inspire hope for Seattle?
It was the quote of the night. And just maybe, it will be the quote of the season. "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though." Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith was feeling himself Monday night. And rightfully so. The 31-year-old quarterback, who's currently at his fourth stop in six...
These 8 Patriots need to perform substantially better after Week 1 loss
The New England Patriots' offense looked wholly out of order during the team's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Not only did Mac Jones & Co. manage just one touchdown, but the offense also allowed a TD, with safety Brandon Jones logging a strip sack which outside linebacker Melvin Ingram returned for a scoop-and-score.
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Texas Tech-NC State
A strong nonconference matchup takes place in North Carolina for Week 3. The Texas Tech Red Raiders go east to North Carolina to square off against No. 16 N.C. State Wolfpack, 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Raleigh at Carter-Finley Stadium. Texas Tech survived an overtime 33-30 thriller against No. 25...
Dak Prescott avoids IR, may return in weeks per Jerry Jones | THE CARTON SHOW
Looks like a ray of hope is coming out of Dallas after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott's injury may only keep him off the field another four weeks. Craig Carton reacts to the news that Dak has avoided the injury reserve list, and decides what it means for the Cowboys season.
With Dak Prescott out, should Cowboys acquire another QB? | UNDISPUTED
Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his right thumb yesterday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Mike McCarthy told reporters yesterday that he anticipates his team making roster changes that could involve the QB position as soon as today. Skip Bayless evaluates whether Jerry Jones should go acquire another QB to start rather than Cooper Rush.
College football odds Week 3: Underdog Michigan State will bark, best bets
What's better than jumping into the official third week of the college football season? I'll tell you what. It's finding some games to wager on that could win us all some cash. In Week 3, I've got my eyes on the Pac-12. We've seen some pretty promising things come out...
The Big 12 looks wide open, and it's a lot of fun
Guess who sits atop the Big 12 standings right now? Here’s a hint: it’s not Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or reigning conference champion Baylor. It’s not Texas, either. You read that right. Two weeks into the season, the Jayhawks are 2-0, 1-0 in league play. As a quick...
HC Lincoln Riley praises USC Trojans culture after 2-0 season start | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd is joined by head coach for the USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley, who's coming of a win against Stanford, bringing their season record to 2-0. Lincoln tells Colin why the Trojan culture has exceeded his expectations, and the success on the field and in the offseason has helped in terms of recruiting skilled high school players. He also shares his expectations for the season, what he thinks his team needs to work on, and how to keep his players focused in the midst of all this hype.
Was Broncos decision to kick 64-yard FG the right call? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson returned to Seattle to face his old team, but his homecoming was spoiled by an interesting fourth quarter decision. Russ faced a fourth down situation with five yards to go but Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to bring on kicker Brandon McManus to break his career-high 62-yard field goal make. He missed the 64-yard attempt and the Seahawks held on to win. Colin Cowherd reacts to Hackett's decision.
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Seahawks-49ers, pick
A NFC West rivalry is on the plate in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season. The Seattle Seahawks head to the Bay to matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks are coming off of a gritty Monday night game in...
Broncos' Wilson ready for some love after hostile homecoming
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson relishes the thought of taking the field Sunday for his Denver debut when the Broncos host the Houston Texans at Empower Field. Especially after his harsh homecoming in Seattle that was packed with vitriol and void of any video tributes for the man who led the franchise's only championship parade.
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: 'We definitely should have gone for it'
The Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a $245 million extension just two weeks ago. Following his Denver debut, fans can't help but feel the star quarterback's first game check was wasted in Monday night's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Rather than entrust the perennial Pro Bowler to convert a...
Chiefs & Chargers take AFC West rivalry to Thursday Night Football | THE CARTON SHOW
Does the AFC West still go through the Kansas City Chiefs? It's a question Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to answer tonight as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes in Arrowhead Stadium. Craig Carton previews the matchup, and explains why the outcome of this game will be huge for the storylines of both of these teams.
Buying or selling Giants, Dolphins, Bears or Vikings after Week 1? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman decide whether they buy or sell the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins after Week 1. Who are you buying or selling?
Can Russell Wilson carry Broncos afloat after Week 1 loss to Seahawks? | SPEAK
The Seattle Seahawks ruined Russell Wilson's homecoming with a final score of 17-16. Russ finished with 340 yards and a touchdown but did not touch the ball on the Broncos' final play as they attempted a 64-yard FG instead. The Broncos also lost two fumbles in the red zone. However, should Broncos Country be concerned? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean 'Shady' McCoy and David Helman share whether they are concerned or not for the Broncos.
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Bengals-Cowboys, pick
The Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys play host to the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in a key NFL nonconference game Sunday. Prescott, Dallas' two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, had surgery on his broken thumb on his right hand and is expected back in Week 5 at the earliest. Cooper Rush will make his second career start at QB for Dallas.
Were the Browns overlooked? Coach Hackett's decision for Broncos and Dolphins' CB Kader Kohou's big day | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
In the Week 2 edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet" Shrager discusses if the Cleveland Browns were overlooked, Denver Broncos' HC Nathaniel Hackett's questionable late-game decision and Miami Dolphins' Kader Kohou's stellar performance. He also hits on Cam Akers and the drama with the Los Angeles Rams and more!
Mahomes, Chiefs top Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy ahead of Week 2
Week 1 had everything fans could ask for to satisfy their football fix: staunch defensive displays, offensive explosions, even a few overtime thrillers. But only one team could win each game, and the ones who did set themselves up in a swell position to be included in Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" after Week 1.
