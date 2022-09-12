Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Officials at Randallstown High School discovers a gun on a student
School administration and a safety assistant observed a student behaving suspiciously in the hallway. The School Resource Officer was immediately contacted and proceeded to search the student.
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
'I hope it is a wakeup call': Murdered 60-year-old Canton volunteer remembered
As police circulate photo of suspect in popular Canton volunteer's death, senior center prepares to dedicate a garden in his memory.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify three homicide victims
Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore. One of them was killed last month. 38-year-old Jessica Johnson was killed on September 11, 2022, in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. 36-year-old Terrell Davis was killed on September 14, 2022, in the 800 block of North...
Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man
BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Woman accused of setting fire to gas station over declined card
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was July 1 in East Baltimore. Investigators said Amber Anthony, 28, and her mother pulled into Carroll Motors Fuel on East North Avenue. The mother walked into the convenience store to pay for gas. Outside, Anthony fueled up the car. Unaware, investigators said, the cashier...
foxbaltimore.com
Man, woman wounded in double shooting in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man and a woman were wounded Thursday after a double shooting in West Baltimore's Madison Park section, city police said. Around 8 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of McCulloh Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man who...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the leg in southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they found a man who had been shot in the leg in southwest Baltimore this morning. Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Ellicott Drive just after 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who was shot. He...
foxbaltimore.com
Photos show suspect after attack leads to death 60-year-old Canton man, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police released two photos Wednesday of a suspect sought in the death of a 60-year-old Canton man last month. On Aug. 20 around 5:30 p.m., Victor Malabayabas was assaulted and robbed outside his home in the 600 block of South Kenwood Avenue, police said. Days...
Nottingham MD
Two teens arrested after gun found in backpack outside Chesapeake High School
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County arrested two teens on Monday after a gun was found in a backpack outside of an Essex school. The incident took place on Monday afternoon outside of Chesapeake High School. At the scene, officers arrested a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old. The initial call was...
Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision
Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported last week. At just after 5 a.m. on Friday, September 9, two suspects pried open the door to a location in the 8200-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237). The suspects stole several items then fled the scene in a white vehicle.
foxbaltimore.com
Second shooting before noon leaves man dead in southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was found shot in the head in southeast Baltimore this morning and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Baltimore City Police. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of North Conkling Street to investigate reports of a shooting. When...
DC Woman Arrested After Being Found Armed With Blood-Soaked Knife
A Washington D.C. woman has been arrested after police found her armed with a knife covered in blood, authorities say. Trayanna Huntley, 30, was taken into custody following reports of a stabbing after a stabbing victim checked herself into the hospital around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Baltimore Community Honors Fire Captain Killed In Horrific Crash On His Way To Work
The Baltimore Community is coming together to honor a Baltimore City Fire Captain who died following a horrific motorcycle accident earlier this month, officials state. The Baltimore Police Department was pictured honoring the late Baltimore City Fire Captain, Anthony J. Workman, who passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Police on the scene of double shooting in West Baltimore, one person killed
Police are on the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of North Calhoun Street in West Baltimore. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Alert Issued For Non-Verbal Man Reported Missing In Baltimore
An alert has been issued by the Baltimore County Police Department for a missing 34-year-old man who was reported missing overnight and may be in need of assistance. Joshua Timothy Anderson, who doesn't speak, and whose right arm and leg are paralyzed, was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Dundalk area wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt with a yellow graphic.
Video Released Of Violent Armed Robbery At Gaithersburg Beer And Wine Store
Detectives have released a video of an armed robbery of a Montgomery County beer and wine store in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. The suspect allegedly robbed Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive earlier this month, according to Montgomery County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Randallstown High School student arrested after handgun found in backpack, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old student at Randallstown High School was arrested after bringing a handgun into the school, according to police and a letter sent to parents after the incident. The school says a staff member and a school safety assistant found a student acting suspiciously in the...
