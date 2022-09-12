ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
NBC Washington

5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday

Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify three homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore. One of them was killed last month. 38-year-old Jessica Johnson was killed on September 11, 2022, in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. 36-year-old Terrell Davis was killed on September 14, 2022, in the 800 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man, woman wounded in double shooting in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man and a woman were wounded Thursday after a double shooting in West Baltimore's Madison Park section, city police said. Around 8 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of McCulloh Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the leg in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they found a man who had been shot in the leg in southwest Baltimore this morning. Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Ellicott Drive just after 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who was shot. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boston#Police Radio#Violent Crime#Doordash#Surveillance
Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision

Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported last week. At just after 5 a.m. on Friday, September 9, two suspects pried open the door to a location in the 8200-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237). The suspects stole several items then fled the scene in a white vehicle.
ROSEDALE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Second shooting before noon leaves man dead in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was found shot in the head in southeast Baltimore this morning and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Baltimore City Police. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of North Conkling Street to investigate reports of a shooting. When...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Community Honors Fire Captain Killed In Horrific Crash On His Way To Work

The Baltimore Community is coming together to honor a Baltimore City Fire Captain who died following a horrific motorcycle accident earlier this month, officials state. The Baltimore Police Department was pictured honoring the late Baltimore City Fire Captain, Anthony J. Workman, who passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Non-Verbal Man Reported Missing In Baltimore

An alert has been issued by the Baltimore County Police Department for a missing 34-year-old man who was reported missing overnight and may be in need of assistance. Joshua Timothy Anderson, who doesn't speak, and whose right arm and leg are paralyzed, was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Dundalk area wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt with a yellow graphic.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy