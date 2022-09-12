Read full article on original website
Make plans and be better prepared for disasters
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Preparedness Month. A time for family and individuals to make a plan for when disaster strikes. Members from the American Red Cross, Communications Director Ashley Henyan, and Central Maryland Executive Director Misty Bruce share what you need to know in any emergency.
EMS worker threatens to drive ambulance into Inner Harbor in fire scanner audio
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s Baltimore City Fire Department radio traffic between an EMT and fire communications making the rounds on social media, that ends with a threat and speaks to a serious problem within the department. “For the third time we told you we are out of service,”...
City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
The FashionEASTa Fashion Show supports Art with a Heart
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 9th Annual FashionEASTa Fashion Show returns live and in person. This year the event will support local nonprofit Art with a Heart. Director of Leadership and Engagement Summer Claypoole along with Owner of Sentimental Fools Events Jessi Rutherford shares more about the event.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Mervo community to honor slain student
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined students and staff at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School Thursday to honor Jeremiah Brogden, a Mervo student who was killed while leaving classes earlier this month. The crowd gathered on Mervo athletic fields to take part in a candlelight vigil. A large...
Highly anticipated west Baltimore skate park no longer in the works
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A long-awaited west Baltimore skate park is no longer in the works. The new facilities were going to be added to a list of improvements made at Easterwood Park. Community activist Marvin “Doc” Cheatham was among those behind the design. He says the project came about...
Maryland commuters brace for possible MARC train stoppage for Camden, Brunswick lines
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Some Maryland commuters are bracing for disruptions as a possible nationwide railway strike could halt certain rail lines in the Baltimore region. This week, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) alerted MARC train riders that an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions could result in a worker strike starting Friday.
Rowhome in Park Heights for over $750,000? Community leader wants answers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The neighborhood is the 3000 block of Garrison Avenue in central Park Heights. One house stands out. Will Hanna said not for what it looks like but for what it was sold for. "I was outraged," Hanna said. The property, worth $785,000 dollars?. "I said well...
FOX45 News conducting independent tests after water contamination emergency in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News takes matters into our own hands conducting our own independent tests after skepticism flows freely over the E. coli contaminated water scare in West Baltimore. Two Environmental Protection Agency-certified water samplers from two Maryland Department of Environment-approved water testing laboratories were at Denise Knight's...
Rest in peace | Montgomery County police mourn death of retired K9 officer
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are mourning the loss of one of the department's retired K9 officers. On Saturday, retired K9 Harper suffered a serious medical emergency and died due to complications, according to police. Harper was a faithful partner to officer Chris Jordan. The pair...
Prince George's Co. to declare Friday as Frances Tiafoe Day at welcome home celebration
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County and JTCC will host a celebration on Friday to welcome home native son Frances Tiafoe after his outstanding performance at the U.S. Open. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will declare Friday, September 16 as Frances Tiafoe Day in Prince George's County.
Montgomery County schools revise students' cell phone use policy: Here's the exceptions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Education approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) regarding student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Earlier this month, 7News looked into MCPS' cell phone policy that limits the use of personal mobile...
Maryland's Most Wanted | Woman accused of setting fire to gas station over declined card
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was July 1 in East Baltimore. Investigators said Amber Anthony, 28, and her mother pulled into Carroll Motors Fuel on East North Avenue. The mother walked into the convenience store to pay for gas. Outside, Anthony fueled up the car. Unaware, investigators said, the cashier...
Llama euthanized after brutal attack on Baltimore County farm, owner says
FREELAND, Md. (WBFF) — A llama on a Baltimore County farm was euthanized Sunday after someone attacked the animal, breaking three of its legs, its owner said. Holly Callahan-Kasmala said she visited her family's farm on Sunday morning and found Skippy the llama lying in an unusual place. She...
Street racing, illegal dirt bike riding persists statewide, leaders responding differently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Revving engines, car tires squealing and blocked intersections. Street racing has joined the longstanding issue of dirt bikes and the illegal riding of them in the city. For about a year, neighborhood streets and parking lots have turned into race tracks and left residents desperate for...
School police say policy against student arrests furthers crime problem in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore is on pace to see its eighth straight year with more than 300 murders, making our city one of the most deadly in America. It’s become clear that schools are not immune to the violence. Some even say they’re making it worse. During...
Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages
WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
Baltimore Police identify three homicide victims
Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore. One of them was killed last month. 38-year-old Jessica Johnson was killed on September 11, 2022, in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. 36-year-old Terrell Davis was killed on September 14, 2022, in the 800 block of North...
PHOTOS: Overturned tractor trailer spills sheetrock on Md. I-95
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Traffic is slowed on I-95 northbound in Prince George's County, Md. after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled its load onto the highway Tuesday morning. The incident happened on the I-95 service road near MD-198/Exit 33 (Sandy Spring Road). The trailer spilled its load...
Randallstown High School student arrested after handgun found in backpack, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old student at Randallstown High School was arrested after bringing a handgun into the school, according to police and a letter sent to parents after the incident. The school says a staff member and a school safety assistant found a student acting suspiciously in the...
