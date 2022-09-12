ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

foxbaltimore.com

Make plans and be better prepared for disasters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Preparedness Month. A time for family and individuals to make a plan for when disaster strikes. Members from the American Red Cross, Communications Director Ashley Henyan, and Central Maryland Executive Director Misty Bruce share what you need to know in any emergency.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The FashionEASTa Fashion Show supports Art with a Heart

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 9th Annual FashionEASTa Fashion Show returns live and in person. This year the event will support local nonprofit Art with a Heart. Director of Leadership and Engagement Summer Claypoole along with Owner of Sentimental Fools Events Jessi Rutherford shares more about the event.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Mervo community to honor slain student

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined students and staff at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School Thursday to honor Jeremiah Brogden, a Mervo student who was killed while leaving classes earlier this month. The crowd gathered on Mervo athletic fields to take part in a candlelight vigil. A large...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Highly anticipated west Baltimore skate park no longer in the works

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A long-awaited west Baltimore skate park is no longer in the works. The new facilities were going to be added to a list of improvements made at Easterwood Park. Community activist Marvin “Doc” Cheatham was among those behind the design. He says the project came about...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland commuters brace for possible MARC train stoppage for Camden, Brunswick lines

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Some Maryland commuters are bracing for disruptions as a possible nationwide railway strike could halt certain rail lines in the Baltimore region. This week, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) alerted MARC train riders that an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions could result in a worker strike starting Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 News conducting independent tests after water contamination emergency in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News takes matters into our own hands conducting our own independent tests after skepticism flows freely over the E. coli contaminated water scare in West Baltimore. Two Environmental Protection Agency-certified water samplers from two Maryland Department of Environment-approved water testing laboratories were at Denise Knight's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages

WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify three homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore. One of them was killed last month. 38-year-old Jessica Johnson was killed on September 11, 2022, in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. 36-year-old Terrell Davis was killed on September 14, 2022, in the 800 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS: Overturned tractor trailer spills sheetrock on Md. I-95

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Traffic is slowed on I-95 northbound in Prince George's County, Md. after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled its load onto the highway Tuesday morning. The incident happened on the I-95 service road near MD-198/Exit 33 (Sandy Spring Road). The trailer spilled its load...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

