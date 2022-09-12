The University of Georgia is highly ranked, coming in at number 10 on a list of the best public universities in the United States, according to the college rankings platform Niche. This renowned reputation allows for a plethora of benefits, along with plenty of increased interest from prospective students. Nearly 40,000 applications were submitted for the fall semester of 2022, and over 6,200 freshmen were welcomed to UGA last month, both record-setting statistics.

