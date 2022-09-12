Read full article on original website
OPINION: UGA over-admittance hurts student housing
The University of Georgia is highly ranked, coming in at number 10 on a list of the best public universities in the United States, according to the college rankings platform Niche. This renowned reputation allows for a plethora of benefits, along with plenty of increased interest from prospective students. Nearly 40,000 applications were submitted for the fall semester of 2022, and over 6,200 freshmen were welcomed to UGA last month, both record-setting statistics.
Georgia football preparing for first road test at South Carolina
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Monday, Sept. 12 along with offensive linemen Sedrick Van Pran and Warren McClendon and linebacker Smael Mondon. Here are some key takeaways:. On the road again. As the Bulldogs prepare to head to Columbia, South Carolina, to begin conference play...
Reloading, not rebuilding: Ice Dawgs look to replace veteran leaders
The Georgia Ice Dawgs finished a dominant 2021-22 season unsatisfied. Despite going 26-5-1 and winning the College Hockey South Championship, they fell short in the Collegiate Hockey Federation’s 2022 Federation Cup tournament. With the 2022-23 season knocking at the door, head coach John Camp has his squad ready to build on the program’s success and push for a national title on the ice.
Georgia men’s golf finishes fourth in Frederica Cup
The Bulldogs traveled to St. Simons Island on Sept. 7 to kick off the 2022-23 season. Head coach Chris Haack was thrilled to start the season and looked forward to working out any offseason kinks they might have had. "Getting a season started is always exciting, and this one is...
ACCPD blotter: UGA student ID stolen to scam other students and more
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a call at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Sept. 9 reporting the identity theft of a University of Georgia student on Aug. 29, according to a report from ACCPD. The student was in a GroupMe chat for UGA football tickets when he was asked by...
Earthquake reported in North Georgia Tuesday morning
A ground shaking event was reported Tuesday morning just across the state line in Georgia. The U.S. Geological survey says, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Georgia around 6:30 AM.
Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity
When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
Girtz recognizes Sept. 4-10 as National Suicide Prevention week
On Aug. 29, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz signed and issued a proclamation recognizing the week of Sept. 4-10 as National Suicide Prevention Week. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in individuals aged 25 to 34 and the third leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 15 to 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
Ga. woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
BUTTS COUNTY — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: a stack of cool, hard cash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to...
Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County
Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
ACCPD charges five suspects in connection with Clayton Street shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has arrested and charged five suspects following an investigation into the Aug. 25 shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Clayton Street, according to a Sept. 8 press release from ACCPD. According to the report, the individual that was shot was tranported to a local hospital...
Mercy Health Center won’t provide adequate care for transgender patients
Kris Schultz-Tanner, a nurse since 1999 and nurse practitioner since 2016, volunteered monthly at Mercy Health Center’s evening clinic in Athens, and recently began to feel increasingly worried about new policies it put in place. The nurse practitioner was alarmed when Mercy enacted a new COVID-19 policy in August,...
UGAPD blotter: Fraternity trash thrown in Russell Hall dumpsters and more
A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Russell Hall at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 8, after a UGA employee reported three males dumping trash from their fraternity into the dumpsters, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee told the UGAPD officer that the three students,...
Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash
HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
Coroner: 1 dead in early-morning Oconee Co. crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster woman died Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Oconee County. The crash happened on Highway 11 near the intersection of South Union Road and Greer Road around 9:45 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was driving on Greer Road...
Small earthquake reported in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A “loud boom” and shaking were reported by residents around 9 p.m. Sunday in Jasper County. A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in Jasper County near the line of Newton County. The earthquake was also felt in Butts County.
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia
Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”
NTSB investigates plane crash in Lake Hartwell
The investigation into a weekend plane crash in Lake Hartwell is ongoing, with divers in the lake searching for the pilot, who was said to have been the only person on board. The hart County Sheriff’s Office says he did not survive. The single-engine Beechcraft went into the Lake near the Georgia-South Carolina border.
