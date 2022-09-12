Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is helping veterans in our community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness of a stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. The goal is to use this month to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information with people affected by suicide. One group whose work does this...
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
Baylor Scott & White hosts cancer education classes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Baylor Scott & White-College Station is now hosting a new series of cancer education classes. Cancer affects many areas of a patient and their families lives. Whether that means physically, emotionally, or spiritually. Baylor Scott & White told KBTX they wanted to create a safe space to help navigate their cancer journey.
Chief Mandla Mandela talks about new exhibit at Bush Library dedicated to grandfather, Nelson Mandela
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nelson Mandela’s grandson is in Bryan College Station this week. Chief Mandla Mandela is here for a special reception in honor of an exhibit at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Mandela: The Official Exhibition gives a closer look at the life of...
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
Arts Council of Brazos Valley receives $10,000 donation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley received a $10,000 donation from Total Wine & More Tuesday. The new store opened about a month ago and donated ten percent of its sales to the Arts Council. ”These funds will go to all kinds of programs like...
Treat of the Day: K9 Mays makes new friends
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police Department K9 Mays got to meet some new friends at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center. He was able to meet some of the kids at the center Wednesday. K9 Mays was named in honor of Lowry Mays, namesake of Mays Business...
Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents. There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.
Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. St. Joseph ICU nurse Matt Rollins is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be...
Most of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought was the big story this summer. Late June through early August felt like a never-ending period of intense heat and little relief by rainfall. However, that changed in late August. The Brazos Valley experienced several rounds of widespread rainfall, dropping 1-2″ of rain multiple times to areas that desperately needed it.
It’s library card sign-up month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is library card sign-up month. Bryan College Station Library System Director Bea Saba joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with details on how to get a card. Local residents can stop by the library to get a free library card which allows...
The Local fall market is back at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local is back at the Lake Walk at Traditions, kicking off a 12-week-long fall market. This will have local vendors with trinkets, food, plants and more. The Local will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through November. Residents were excited the check...
Ukraine Soldier’s life saved by Brazos Valley Donations
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) -A Ukrainian man’s life was saved with the help of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation (ACHF), a Brazos Valley organization. Sergei, a 40-year-old man living in Ukraine, was with his unit when they came under artillery fire from Russian forces, and he was hit. A...
Treat of the Day: Bryan High senior named Semifinalist in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD student received some exciting news. The principal of Bryan High School, Lane Buban, announced Wednesday, September 14 that Gabriel Gomez has been named a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is one of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the program. Gabriel,...
Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out. On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies. The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan ISD staff member stepped up to be one cosmetology student’s first client to show faith, trust, and inspire them to achieve success. Bryan ISD Career and Technical Education Program Specialist Parker Knutson was Bryan High junior Danna Martinez’s first client. Martinez gave Knutson...
House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Classes have been canceled at schools in Thorndale ISD following safety concerns. Superintendent Adam Ivy shared a letter with school families and staff early Wednesday morning describing some threats that had been made against the district. Here’s the letter he shared:. Dear parents, students and...
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to host Virtual Nature Club
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have an interest in insects, horticulture or wildlife, Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension is hosting a Virtual Nature Club. “Our Virtual Nature Club is going to be held via zoom,” Molly Keck, a board-certified entomologist, said. “It’s a series of about eight or nine Mondays in the afternoon at 4 o’clock where kids can log in. They’re going to be mailed a box, a kit with curriculum, materials, activities, even some things for experiments so they can do.”
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In a statement to KBTX, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed that an independent review into the escape of convicted cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez is nearing completion. Lopez is accused of murdering a family of five when they returned to their vacation home...
