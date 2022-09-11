ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dan Campbell: 'We struggled with their quarterback' in Jalen Hurts

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBmTc_0hrUP9wu00

Lions coach Dan Campbell didn’t hide from the facts after his team lost 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Week 1 matchup. Campbell was forthright in stating the obvious about his defense and its inability to stop Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

“We struggled with their quarterback,” Campbell said after the game. “Hurts hurt us. So, he’s a good player, but we got to be able to respond to those things.”

Hurts repeatedly gashed the Lions defense o the ground in the first half. He raced to 67 yards on 10 carries, several of which extended drives with first downs. Hurts finished with 90 rushing yards on 17 carries.

After starting slowly throwing the ball, Hurts picked up his passing too. In the second half, Hurts completed seven of his nine attempts. The Eagles only gained 54 yards in the air after halftime, but five of those completions converted first downs, too.

Campbell lamented the inability to stop Hurts when there were so many plays that the defense just missed him.

“We had a lot of I’m almost in position – I am – I got a hand on him and we just couldn’t close it out,” Campbell stated. “Look, I think we will be better for that. You know, you face a guy like that and there was a number of (new) guys out there. It’s the first game of the season, it’s a full game – now you’re in the real tempo, real NFL tempo against real dudes. I think it got on some guys, but they will be better for it. Everybody will be better and will be in a lot better shape after playing after one week.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jalen Hurts#Lions#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Lions Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster

The Detroit Lions are adding some depth to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Washington Commanders. On Wednesday, the Lions added running back Justin Jackson to their active roster. Jackson, 26, spent the preseason with the Lions. In the preseason finale, he had 44 rushing yards...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers’ head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy