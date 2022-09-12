Read full article on original website
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
The “Klein Oak Man”: Carpenter Building Great People While Winning
WINS AND LOSSES ARE IMPORTANT BUT BUILDING A “KLEIN OAK MAN” IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL OF COACH BRANDON CARPENTER’S PROGRAM. “We have a code,” Carpenter said. “We don’t overuse it to retain its value, but we promote becoming a ‘Klein Oak Man’. Football will take care of itself if we are working as hard as we can. My big emphasis is developing great people, not just good football players. Being a great son, brother, community member, friend, teammate.”
VYPE Houston Class 6A Rankings: Week 4 (9.13.22)
HOUSTON - It was a huge week for the top teams in Houston to lock horns and really see where they stood. No. 1 North Shore handled previously No.3-ranked Westfield with ease, beating them 55-25. No. 2 Katy snuck past No.5 Tompkins, 14-13, to remain undefeated. Shadow Creek sees a big jump in the polls this week after a dominating win over Bridgeland. The Sharks have looked really, really good so far in 2022.
LSA’s Coronado, Cantu commit to Longhorns
Sophomore Victor Coronado and freshman Marcus Cantu will be teammates at Lutheran South Academy when the baseball season gets going in January. The plan is to be teammates after their high school careers end as well. Both verbally committed to play for the University of Texas on Sept. 5. Coronado...
Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls team up for ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’
HOUSTON – Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls have teamed up for a special bus tour that’s bringing joy and empowerment to young girls. The ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’ was created to connect and educate young girls with one another in a fun, supportive, safe space in collaboration with Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation.
Local dancer Sydney Bell shines at the Emmys thanks to Lizzo
HOUSTON – She just had the experience of a lifetime thanks to music superstar Lizzo!. Local dancer and model Sydney Bell chatted about her incredible night at the 2022 Emmy Awards as part of Prime Video’s “Lizzo’s Watch Out for The Big Grrrls.”. Bell, who went...
Meet the dyslexic Fort Bend ISD 5th grader who just published her first book
HOUSTON – Zariah Cherry just published her first book. Cherry is an alumna of Dyslexia School of Houston where she received a specialized curriculum for dyslexia that helped her to develop strong reading and writing skills. Cherry started writing books before she could write letters and was always seen...
PHOTOS: Memorial area has midcentury modern jewel tucked in the trees; See ‘one-of-a-kind classic’ on market for $1.7M
HOUSTON – A Memorial-area home in the midcentury modern style is on the market for $1,799,000. The updated home at 503 Timber Terrace Road -- called a “one-of-a-kind classic” -- was originally designed by architect Philip G. Willard and completed in 1955. This 4,628-square foot house has...
Daycare that serves medically independent children closing its doors because of financial problems in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A daycare that specializes in medically dependent children is closing its doors. The JoyCare Pediatric Day Health Center on Sands Point Drive in southwest Houston will shut down on Friday because of financial problems. “It is so disheartening. When I first found out, I thought I was...
OFFICIAL RULES: Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo ‘Pick Your Show’ Sweepstakes
Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to this Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes, brought to you by KPRC Channel 2 (“Sponsor”) and Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo (the “Promotional Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
No evidence of threat found at Heights High School, no injuries reported, per Houston ISD
HOUSTON – Local law enforcement officials responded to an unconfirmed shooting at a Houston Independent School District high school Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. HISD officials said there a fight broke out between two students, and while in progress, they were notified by HPD that a call...
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Heights High School, areas nearby after reports of unconfirmed shooting
HOUSTON – Here are some of the photos we’re gathering at KPRC 2 near Heights High School and areas nearby after reports of an unconfirmed shooting on Tuesday. Get full coverage on Click2Houston.com and in our report. From KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogan: “Police tell families, waiting by Heights...
Houston area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
Houston man stolen at birth during kidnapping ring in Chile reunited with biological mother at Hobby Airport
HOUSTON – What the recently unified family says began as a tragic story now has a beautiful outcome that came full cirlce right behind the doors of Hobby Airport. Now, the man at the center of it all, has found a way to spread the love. ”It’s overwhelming,” said...
OFFICIAL RULES: Texas Renaissance Festival Sweepstakes
· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC (“Station”) and Texas Renaissance Festival (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
New flavor alert: Limited-time Blue Bell ice cream a ‘taste of fall’
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has release a new seasonal flavor. Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. Blue Bell described its newest limited-edition flavor this way: “a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year,...
Waterfront views without end: Sugar Land home on market for $2.7M makes the most of its infinity pool
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land home with an infinity swimming pool and lakefront views is on the market for $2,798,880. The six-bedroom, 6,448 square-foot house has six and one half bathrooms and sits on a 17,141 square-foot lot. The views of the water are central to the...
8-year-old boy hit by vehicle while walking to school in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – An 8-year-old boy is being transported to the hospital after constable deputies with Precinct 4 said he was hit by a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday. It happened in the 1100 block of North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Dr. According to Pct. 4 deputies, the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures underway after man fatally struck by driver on W Hardy Road near FM 1960, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – Drivers are urged to find an alternate route after a driver fatally struck a man on W. Hardy Road near FM 1960 Wednesday, Precinct 4 constable deputies said. It happened in the 21800 block of W. hardy just north of FM 1960. Constable Mark Herman said the...
Adoption fees waived, pets delivered to your door: Fort Bend County goes above and beyond to connect pets with loving families
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George joined Fort Bend County Animal Services on Thursday for the start of its Doggy Dash, Kitty Kab, and Curbside Pickup programs aimed at finding homes for as many adoption-ready dogs and cats as possible due to the shelter’s overcrowded conditions.
Berra’s bracelets: Young cancer warrior makes bracelets to raise money for childhood cancer
HOUSTON – Ten-year-old Berra Bildaci is on a mission to help pediatric cancer warriors. It’s a mission near and dear to her young heart because it’s a fight she knows, personally, all too well. In July of 2021 at just 9 years old, Berra was diagnosed with...
