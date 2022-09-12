ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Click2Houston.com

The “Klein Oak Man”: Carpenter Building Great People While Winning

WINS AND LOSSES ARE IMPORTANT BUT BUILDING A “KLEIN OAK MAN” IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL OF COACH BRANDON CARPENTER’S PROGRAM. “We have a code,” Carpenter said. “We don’t overuse it to retain its value, but we promote becoming a ‘Klein Oak Man’. Football will take care of itself if we are working as hard as we can. My big emphasis is developing great people, not just good football players. Being a great son, brother, community member, friend, teammate.”
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston Class 6A Rankings: Week 4 (9.13.22)

HOUSTON - It was a huge week for the top teams in Houston to lock horns and really see where they stood. No. 1 North Shore handled previously No.3-ranked Westfield with ease, beating them 55-25. No. 2 Katy snuck past No.5 Tompkins, 14-13, to remain undefeated. Shadow Creek sees a big jump in the polls this week after a dominating win over Bridgeland. The Sharks have looked really, really good so far in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

LSA’s Coronado, Cantu commit to Longhorns

Sophomore Victor Coronado and freshman Marcus Cantu will be teammates at Lutheran South Academy when the baseball season gets going in January. The plan is to be teammates after their high school careers end as well. Both verbally committed to play for the University of Texas on Sept. 5. Coronado...
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls team up for ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’

HOUSTON – Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls have teamed up for a special bus tour that’s bringing joy and empowerment to young girls. The ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’ was created to connect and educate young girls with one another in a fun, supportive, safe space in collaboration with Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation.
HOUSTON, TX
Cypress, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local dancer Sydney Bell shines at the Emmys thanks to Lizzo

HOUSTON – She just had the experience of a lifetime thanks to music superstar Lizzo!. Local dancer and model Sydney Bell chatted about her incredible night at the 2022 Emmy Awards as part of Prime Video’s “Lizzo’s Watch Out for The Big Grrrls.”. Bell, who went...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Meet the dyslexic Fort Bend ISD 5th grader who just published her first book

HOUSTON – Zariah Cherry just published her first book. Cherry is an alumna of Dyslexia School of Houston where she received a specialized curriculum for dyslexia that helped her to develop strong reading and writing skills. Cherry started writing books before she could write letters and was always seen...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

OFFICIAL RULES: Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo ‘Pick Your Show’ Sweepstakes

Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to this Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes, brought to you by KPRC Channel 2 (“Sponsor”) and Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo (the “Promotional Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
PASADENA, TX
Click2Houston.com

OFFICIAL RULES: Texas Renaissance Festival Sweepstakes

· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC (“Station”) and Texas Renaissance Festival (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

New flavor alert: Limited-time Blue Bell ice cream a ‘taste of fall’

HOUSTON – Blue Bell has release a new seasonal flavor. Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. Blue Bell described its newest limited-edition flavor this way: “a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year,...
HOUSTON, TX
