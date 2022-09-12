Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
VYPE Houston Class 6A Rankings: Week 4 (9.13.22)
HOUSTON - It was a huge week for the top teams in Houston to lock horns and really see where they stood. No. 1 North Shore handled previously No.3-ranked Westfield with ease, beating them 55-25. No. 2 Katy snuck past No.5 Tompkins, 14-13, to remain undefeated. Shadow Creek sees a big jump in the polls this week after a dominating win over Bridgeland. The Sharks have looked really, really good so far in 2022.
The “Klein Oak Man”: Carpenter Building Great People While Winning
WINS AND LOSSES ARE IMPORTANT BUT BUILDING A “KLEIN OAK MAN” IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL OF COACH BRANDON CARPENTER’S PROGRAM. “We have a code,” Carpenter said. “We don’t overuse it to retain its value, but we promote becoming a ‘Klein Oak Man’. Football will take care of itself if we are working as hard as we can. My big emphasis is developing great people, not just good football players. Being a great son, brother, community member, friend, teammate.”
The La Marque Lady Cougars are CHAMPIONS!!!
The La Marque Lady Cougars are CHAMPIONS!!! The Lady Coogs beat the Booker T. Washington Golden Eagles 2-0 in the championship game of the Silver Bracket! Great Job Ladies! GO COOGS!
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston Rockets
Although the Houston Rockets finished 20-62 last season, they actually improved from their record two seasons ago. Fortunately, prospects for Houston are on the rise for the rest of this decade. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter, Jr. appears to be one of the best young backcourt duos in the NBA.
Local CW affiliate to air Southern vs Texas Southern football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football team will start conference play this Saturday against Texas Southern in Arlington, Texas. If you’re not traveling to see the game in person, you can watch it from the comfort of your home. WBRL, the CW affiliate in...
LSA’s Coronado, Cantu commit to Longhorns
Sophomore Victor Coronado and freshman Marcus Cantu will be teammates at Lutheran South Academy when the baseball season gets going in January. The plan is to be teammates after their high school careers end as well. Both verbally committed to play for the University of Texas on Sept. 5. Coronado...
Dickinson High School alum Archie Williams
Dickinson High School alum Archie Williams was selected as the Sooner Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded six tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss in Texas Weslayan’s 48-21 win over then-nationally ranked Arizona Christian on September 3. He followed up the performance with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss and a forced fumble in the Rams’ 52-0 home win over Panhandle State on Saturday.
Houston Mother Chases, Threatens, 12-Year-Old Boy After Son Is Tackled During Football Game
A Texas woman is under fire after she chased down a 12-year-old boy who had just tackled her son during a Pee Wee football game in Houston. The incident that was caught on video. The ordeal landed the irate mom in hot water. She and her whole family have been...
Provost Studios: Chronicling Black Houston for 75 years
If there is one perennial Mrs. TSU, it has to be the stately woman in those crazy car commercials who is also a former model, political candidate, widow of a legendary TSU tennis coach and owner of one of the city’s most iconic Black businesses. And if you’ve lived in Houston for any decent amount of time, you already know who I’m talking about—the one and only Georgia Provost.
New Pizza Joint 7Pie Jump-Starts Its Franchise in Houston With $7 Cheese Pies
A new pizza chain is kicking off in the Houston area. David Davoudpour, the CEO and chairman of Nashville-headquartered restaurant chain Shoney’s, launched his newest venture, 7Pie, in Clutch City last month. Starting with its first two locations, the casual pizza joint is already serving up a variety of...
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a man was driving a Hyundai eastbound on Interstate 10 near Dairy Ashford when he crashed into [..]
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?
Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 16 to 18, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up at Houston City Hall this weekend!
HOUSTON - Some Houstonians might finally be able to get their hands on legendary rapper, Bun B's Trill Burgers during a pop-up at Houston City Hall this Sunday. The pop-up will feature Trill Burgers' full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger, and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis until they sell out.
An insider's guide to the best ice cream shops in Houston
When you have a hankering for a sweet treat on a hot day in Houston, a scoop of ice cream is never far away. The city serves some of America's best, with flavors ranging from traditional favorites to surprising sensations, and bases from rich butterfat to dairy-free options. Chefs have...
Houston student in custody after high school bomb threat
HOUSTON, Texas (FOX EDGE) – A student is in custody in Houston, and is accused of making a bomb threat against a high school. This happened at Klein Forest High School on Thursday morning, when the school was evacuated. The Klein Independent School District says the students were safe....
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
